The Washington Commanders let another winnable game slip through their fingers Monday night, and while quarterback Jayden Daniels took responsibility for a late fumble, much of the blame lies elsewhere.

The rookie signal-caller’s miscue came in a crucial fourth-quarter moment, helping the Bears complete a 25-24 comeback win on Monday Night Football.

After the game, Daniels was quick to own up to his mistake. “I just lost the ball. Completely my fault. Didn't give Bill a chance, so it’s my fault,” Daniels told reporters. His honesty earned respect in the locker room, with veteran tight end Zach Ertz defending him:

“We have no chance being in that game without Jayden,” Ertz said. “The plays he made with his legs and arm are the only reason we were in position to win.”

Still, while Daniels’ late fumble was costly, ESPN Commanders insider John Keim pointed out a deeper, more concerning issue for Washington, a defense that can’t seem to get it together.

“Jayden Daniels made some big throws but a couple killer mistakes. But they had an 8-point lead and failed to tackle Swift on a short pass; couldn’t stop the run. The D just hasn’t played anywhere near expected,” Keim wrote on X. “Daniels will recover. The D hasn’t shown reason to think it’ll change.”

Keim’s comments reflect growing frustration with a defense that has fallen far short of expectations under head coach Dan Quinn. After allowing 25 points to a Bears offense led by a practice squad kicker and backup weapons, the Commanders now rank near the bottom of the league in total defense.

The unit’s inability to tackle in open space and stop the run has repeatedly erased solid efforts from Daniels and the offense.

The loss prompted Washington to make an immediate roster move, signing former 49ers pass rusher Drake Jackson to the active roster. Jackson, a 2022 second-round pick, flashed early potential in San Francisco before injuries derailed his progress.

However, it’s uncertain whether his addition can truly fix what’s become a broken defensive identity in Washington.

As the Commanders fall deeper into the NFC standings, Quinn faces increasing pressure to spark improvement on a side of the ball that was supposed to be his strength. Daniels may learn from his mistakes, but unless the defense finds a way to stop giving away leads, Washington’s season could unravel quickly.