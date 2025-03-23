Jayden Daniels had a memorable debut season with the Washington Commanders, leading the team to the NFC Championship Game and taking home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. During some downtime in the offseason, Daniels attended USC’s matchup against UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

However, after the Trojans dispatched the Spartans 71-25, Daniels caused quite a stir when he was seen sitting with USC star JuJu Watkins.

JuJu and Jayden. pic.twitter.com/ddOFenjTJ2 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Watkins dominated in the game, putting up 22 points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes and helping the Trojans advance to the second round of the tournament. Watkins did have an injury scare during the game, rolling her ankle while driving to the hoop. But she downplayed concerns about the ailment after the game.

Watkins then entered the arena, found Daniels and sat next to him. The two could be seen having a conversation while watching Mississippi State defeat California in the first round.

The Commanders supported Jayden Daniels with offseason additions

The two athletes both hail from Southern California and both have endorsement deals with Nike. Aside from that, not much is known about their relationship. But based on clips from the tournament, they appear to be friendly.

Daniels was selected second overall by the Commanders in the 2024 draft out of LSU. He helped turn the team around, leading Washington to a 12-5 record and its first playoff victory since 2005.

And Daniels has continued winning during the offseason. The Commanders added Deebo Samuel in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, providing the young passer with a dynamic receiving option opposite Terry McLaurin.

The Commanders also landed left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a deal with the Texans. The veteran lineman is excited to block for Daniels. His addition should help the team improve its pass protection after giving up 47 sacks in 2024.

Watkins and USC take on Mississippi State in Round 2 on Monday, March 24. Fans will have an eye out to see if Daniels shows up again to root the team on.