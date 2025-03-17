The Houston Texans allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL last season as quarterback C.J. Stroud was taken down 52 times in his sophomore season. Despite the offensive line woes, the Texans made the surprise decision to trade Laremy Tunsil this offseason, sending the standout left tackle to the Washington Commanders.

After spending six seasons with the Texans and being selected to five Pro Bowls as a member of the team, Tunsil is at peace with Houston’s decision.

“At the end of the day, it's a business. I don't take anything personal. It's no hard feelings against the Houston Texans,” Tunsil said, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.

“They drafted some young guys, and they hit on every draft pick. They're trying to keep those guys together, so I fully understand,” he added.

The Texans moved on from LT Laremy Tunsil

The Texans have unquestionably done well in the draft in recent years. The team added cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in the 2022 draft. This offseason, Houston made Stingley the highest-paid defensive back in football history with a three-year, $90 million extension that includes $89 million guaranteed.

In 2023, the Texans struck gold again, using the second and third overall picks in the draft to select Stroud and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Stroud went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and Anderson made the Pro Bowl in his first season.

Houston knows big extensions are coming up for both players and the team needs cap space to keep them in town. So, while Tunsil remains one of the league’s best pass blockers entering his age-31 season, the Texans are betting they can find a suitable replacement left tackle in the draft and use the savings to keep their young core together.

Still, Tunsil is excited to head to Washington and play for another dynamic, young passer. “I'll tell you this, I damn sure can't wait to block for Jayden Daniels… He's a baller. … He's gonna make my job hella easy,” Tunsil said, via NFL.com.

The Texans pulled the trigger on another offseason trade, landing wideout Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a seventh-round draft pick. Kirk will join Nico Collins in Houston’s WR room as Tank Dell is expected to miss the upcoming season recovering from a brutal knee injury sustained in 2024.