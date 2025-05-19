The Philadelphia Eagles' social media team trolled the Washington Commanders with a recent post. The rivalry between the two NFC East foes is alive and well. Both franchises had phenomenal seasons in 2024 and eventually met in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles got the best of the Commanders in this clash at home and went on to dominate Super Bowl 59. Now, the two will enter 2025 with the same goal: winning the division and Super Bowl 60. And that certainly wasn't the realistic case for the Commanders last season.

While Philly will not be living down that NFC Championship win anytime soon, the organization decided to do a little trolling of its divisional rival. In a recent social media post, Washington advertised all five of its primetime games in 2025. The Eagles subsequently sent out a similar post that definitely was a slight dig at the Commanders while also promoting the six primetime games they will be playing in.

Eagles admin petty 🤣 pic.twitter.com/d09HWBK9pi — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Eagles will be returning the majority of their roster in an effort to run it back

Philadelphia's season in 2024 was simply phenomenal. After starting the season a little shaky at 2-2, this group post-bye week turned into the most dominant team in the NFL. The Eagles won 12 out of their next 13 games in the regular season, with the only loss against the Commanders in a game that Jalen Hurts barely played in. Philadelphia then went on to the postseason, where every victory was pretty lopsided, aside from the NFC Divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach Nick Sirianni's squad was never in real danger against the Green Bay Packers, and the Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs' games were practically over by halftime. This team played with a physicality on both offense and defense that was the standard, and now everyone is trying to catch up. But 2025 will be a different year, especially with the schedule Philadelphia will face and the obvious target on its back.

Eleven of the Eagles' 17 games will come against teams that made the postseason in 2024. That includes four clashes with the three franchises that made their conference championship games. In fact, Philadelphia will visit Kansas City, Buffalo, and Washington, all at some point in 2025. Overall, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and company have their work cut out, but this roster has the talent to repeat and begin a new dynasty in the NFL.