The Washington Commanders seem to be teetering on the brink with the Jayden Daniels injury, although early reports look promising. However, on another part of the injury front, the Commanders lost Dorance Armstrong for the season because of a knee injury.

Armstrong went down in the 44-22 beatdown at the hands of the Cowboys on Sunday. It’s a crushing blow as Armstrong was having his best season among his eight NFL years. He had racked up 5.5 sacks in seven games while also totaling seven tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.

And making matters worse, the Commanders were already thin at the position because of the season-ending injury to Deatrich Wise Jr.

Commanders watching season go up in smoke?

It’s hard to imagine what the Commanders’ pass rush will look like for the remainder of the 2025 season. The loss of Armstrong devastates a group that needed every ounce of his performances.

Head coach Dan Quinn had been getting excited about the team’s performances just a few weeks ago, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Yeah, we're working hard at that to find different matchups,” Quinn said before the Falcons’ game. “I think the players have done a better job using stunts, how to manipulate that. [OLB] Von [Miller] being here, [DE] Jake Martin being here, I think DA [DE Dorance Armstrong] inside and outside. I feel like the arrow's going up.”

No more arrow up. At least Quinn isn’t ducking the issue. He said changes needed to be made after the disaster against the Cowboys, according to commanderswire.com.

“I think that's what I want to dig into to find and look at,” Quinn said. “That's all things. To have a performance like that, I think it's fair to dig into and say, ‘Where are the things that need to be different, and what are the things that we need to continue to improve upon?' In eight days, we play again, and it has to be better, man. That's my message. So the adjustments, the changes of the things that we'll make, that's what I'll plan on doing.”