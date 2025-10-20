The Washington Commanders suffered a brutal loss on Sunday. Washington got destroyed 44-22 by Dallas in a game where Jayden Daniels left early with a hamstring injury. The Commanders now have a losing record at 3-4 and questions about their quarterback's health. Thankfully, it seems like Daniels could be okay.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport spoke about the young quarterback's injury on Monday.

“We saw Jayden Daniels running into the locker room, was knocked out of the game,” Rapoport said on Monday via Good Morning Football. “Wasn't clear at the time what the injury was, maybe it's a knee maybe it's an ankle. It's actually a hamstring injury for [Daniels] on the play where he was trying to escape a sack and ended up kind of tweaking his hamstring.”

Rapoport gave a positive update about Daniels that should have Commanders fans feeling better following a big divisional loss.

“He'll have an MRI today and some more tests,” Rapoport added. “It didn't seem like a major, major injury and the fact that the Washington Commanders have an extra day this coming week… does give him a little more breathing room.”

The Commanders will face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 8.

Commanders fans can expect more updates throughout the week about his status.

Jayden Daniels' mom wants fans to stop making RG3 comparisons

Commanders fans are hopeful that Jayden Daniels does not turn into the next Robert Griffin III.

Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, took to social media after Week 7's loss to plead with Commanders fans. She does not want the fanbase to “manifest” a worse situation for her son.

“I wish you would stop manifesting RGIII on my son. Words are powerful, and that's all that's talked about,” Jackson wrote.

Of course, RGIII is famous for how injuries derailed his career in Washington despite possessing superstar levels of athleticism.

It is easy to see why fans make the connection between the two quarterbacks. Beyond their obvious similarities, Commanders fans do not want to lose another quarterback to injuries.

Daniels does not have the same kind of injury history that RGIII did coming into the NFL. But the second-year quarterback still needs to improve his running style to avoid further injuries.

Hopefully Jayden can put his fans at ease by returning against the Chiefs in Week 8.