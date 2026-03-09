Logan Paul just dropped a massive bombshell that proves his boxing gloves are staying firmly tied up in the closet. The social media megastar turned professional wrestling phenom took to X to ruthlessly pull the plug on his heavily rumored boxing return. In a savage post, Paul announced he will not be fighting former NFL stars Le'Veon Bell and Breiden Fehoko, opting instead to remain securely inside the WWE ecosystem.

Welp. The bosses called Turns out I’m too valuable of a WWE Superstar to be fighting bums I want to take this opportunity to congratulate @LeVeonBell and @BreidenFehoko for their 15 minutes of relevancy. Now back to being broke and retired I’m going back to RAW every Monday… — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 8, 2026

Since his chaotic disqualification victory over Dillon Danis, fight fans have been waiting to see when “The Maverick” would step back between the ropes. However, Paul cited his immense value to the WWE as the primary reason for abandoning the squared circle. According to the current superstar, the corporate bosses intervened. They apparently decided that risking one of their top-tier attractions in a celebrity boxing match just was not a smart business move.

With WWE Raw's historic transition to Netflix now in full swing, the sports entertainment juggernaut clearly demands maximum star power on screen every week. Paul happily confirmed his commitment to the streaming giant, ensuring his face will be front and center on Monday nights.

Never one to exit a conversation quietly, Paul delivered a scathing parting shot to his prospective opponents. He completely dismissed both Bell and Fehoko as “bums” who were utterly unworthy of his time. Paul sarcastically congratulated the former gridiron standouts for enjoying what he called their 15 minutes of relevancy simply by having their names attached to a potential fight with him. He ended the brutal tirade by telling both athletes to go back to being broke and retired, firmly shutting the door on a crossover spectacle that had the internet heavily buzzing over the weekend.

Le'Veon Bell, who transitioned to the boxing world after his NFL career, and Fehoko had clearly been angling for the massive payday that always accompanies the Paul brothers. This sudden withdrawal leaves a bad taste in Bell's mouth and he let Paul know what he thought about him “ducking” this boxing match.

I thought it was to the point where it was IMPOSSIBLE to duck this smoke .. but somehow, someway, Logan still managed to DUCK .. well done @LoganPaul 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼 GREATEST 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆 OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/kxeGRMpoin — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 8, 2026

While his younger brother Jake continues to disrupt the traditional boxing landscape with massive stadium events, Logan is completely content dominating the professional wrestling sphere. For boxing fans hoping to see if the older Paul brother could actually shake off the ring rust and secure a legitimate knockout, the wait continues indefinitely. The Maverick has made his definitive choice.