The Washington Commanders have a lot of ground to cover in the 2026 NFL Draft after a disappointing 2025 season. While many expect them to target defense to bolster an aging unit, an ESPN analyst sees the Commanders potentially adding another receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin.

The Commanders' 2025 offensive struggles could convince them to select Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 7 pick, ESPN's Field Yates predicts.

“The Commanders have made it clear that they need to get younger on defense, so a pass rusher could be tempting here,” Yates wrote. “But they can't overlook their need for another receiver opposite Terry McLaurin.

“Tate had a fantastic 2025 season and is one of the most pro-ready prospects in the class. He's a terrific route runner who makes difficult catches look routine with his awesome hands and body control. Tate averaged more than 17 yards per catch in 2025 and had at least one 40-plus-yard catch in six games. That sort of field-stretching speed and tracking ability could make him an ideal option for quarterback Jayden Daniels.”

Tate was never the best receiver at Ohio State, but he has consistently been the Buckeyes' big-play threat. He figures to play that role at the next level, which Yates wants to see him do next to McLaurin.

Tate is the consensus No. 2 receiver of the class behind Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. However, Yates has Washington making him the first receiver taken off the board, followed by Tyson to the New Orleans Saints at No. 8.

While the Commanders could take one of Tate or Tyson at No. 7, they sit behind several receiver-needy teams. The Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns all pick before Washington, and each could target one of the two star pass-catchers to aid their rookie quarterbacks.

Article Continues Below

Commanders need receiver help ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Commanders acquired Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers in 2025 to pair with McLaurin. Samuel led the team with 727 receiving yards, but is set to hit free agency.

Washington did not get an accurate assessment of its McLaurin-Samuel duo with Jayden Daniels injured for most of the 2025 season, but it is unlikely to retain the injury-prone 30-year-old slot receiver. The Commanders will also have tight end Zach Ertz, who was third on the team with 504 receiving yards, hit free agency while coming off a season-ending torn ACL.

The Commanders' aging receiving room should convince them to address the position early in the 2026 NFL Draft. It will not likely come in the first round, but bigger surprises have come in recent years.