The Washington Commanders will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, but they will be without a key piece of their offense once again this season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, who suffered a low-grade hamstring strain on Sunday, is going to be out for MNF against the Chiefs, sources say. Marcus Mariota gets the start,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Daniels missed time earlier in the season after suffering a knee sprain, and he'll be out with another injury. As of now, it's uncertain if this will be an injury that keeps him sidelined for more than this week. The Commanders haven't truly been able to get into a rhythm because of Daniels being in and out of the lineup, and it doesn't make things better with him going down again.

With the way that Daniels plays, he could be more susceptible to injuries, especially if he isn't protecting himself when he runs. Not only does he have to be careful moving forward, but the Commanders have to do a good job of protecting him.

Outside of Daniels, there have been injuries to the wide receivers, such as Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel Sr., as neither played against the Dallas Cowboys. Luckily for the Commanders, head coach Dan Quinn expects both McLaurin and Samuel to have a full week of practice, which is good news.

For now, Mariota will have to slot in as the starting quarterback, as he's already done twice this season. Mariota went 1-1 as the starter, but it was obvious he didn't have the same impact that Daniels has on the game.

The Chiefs have gotten their groove back over the past few weeks, so it won't be an easy matchup for the Commanders, but if they can get back some of their receivers, they could make things interesting.