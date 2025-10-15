When a video of Deebo Samuel running routes in practice went viral earlier this year, fans criticized him for supposedly gaining weight over the offseason. However, according to the Washington Commanders receiver, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Entering training camp in August, Samuel was at 220 pounds with roughly nine percent body fat, per The Athletic. Head coach Dan Quinn praised his dedication both “on the field and from the neck up,” noting that Samuel worked hard to regain top form after an injury-plagued 2024 season.

Now, ahead of Washington’s Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Samuel’s momentum has been halted once again. The Commanders listed him as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a heel injury.

On the brighter side, star wide receiver Terry McLaurin returned to practice after missing three games with a quadriceps issue and was listed as “limited,” per Adam Schefter.

Terry McLaurin returned today to practice and was listed as limited.

McLaurin’s return is a major boost for a Washington offense that has struggled to move the ball consistently. Head coach Dan Quinn believes his presence could help reestablish rhythm for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“Getting Terry back would be huge,” Quinn said. “He’s one of those guys who sets the tone early and helps us find our rhythm.”

According to the Commanders’ injury report, several veterans, including Daron Payne, Von Miller, and Zach Ertz, were given rest days. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. sat out with a calf injury, while guard Sam Cosmi, quarterback Jayden Daniels, and cornerback Jonathan Jones were full participants.

With Noah Brown on injured reserve and Samuel still sidelined, McLaurin’s return could not come at a better time. The Commanders face a vulnerable Cowboys defense in a crucial NFC East showdown on Sunday.