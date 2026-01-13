The Washington Commanders already have a defensive-minded head coach in Dan Quinn. But they could double down on the defensive side with an elite coordinator in place.

The Commanders are hoping to interview Brian Flores for their vacant defensive coordinator role, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. His contract with the Minnesota Vikings recently expired.

Flores has spent the last three years leading the Vikings' defense. During the 2025 season, Minnesota ranked third in total defense by allowing 282.6 yards per game. That effort has once again made Flores a coveted figure throughout the hiring cycle.

When it comes to being defensive coordinator, there should be no shortage of suitors. The big question is if Flores will get another head coaching opportunity. His three-year tenure with the Dolphins resulted in a 24-25 record. He didn't mesh with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or seemingly the front office. Flores could get dinged in the hiring process for how things played out in Miami. Or, teams could view a change of scenery being all he needs for success.

In terms of working as a defensive coordinator, the NFL has little doubts about Flores' ability. The Commanders are certainly convinced and are in need after firing Joe Whitt Jr. Quinn knew Washington was in need of a change after ranking dead last in total defense, allowing 384 yards per game.

The Commanders certainly won't be alone in their pursuit of Flores, especially if he gets head coach interest. Still, as Washington tries to get back to the playoffs in 2026, they know Flores would only make their defense stronger.