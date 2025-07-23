The Washington Commanders are in a tricky situation with Terry McLaurin. The Commanders are dragging their feet on extending McLaurin, and he did not report to training camp as a result. Washington signed a wide receiver on Wednesday to help replace McLaurin's snaps during training camp.

The Commanders have signed wide receiver Tay Martin at the beginning of training camp, per Ari Meirov.

Martin had a 49-yard touchdown with the Titans during the 2024 seas0n. It is his only reception of his NFL career.

The 27-year-old wide receiver played college football at both Washington State and Oklahoma State. He went undrafted during the 2022 NFL Draft and signed with the 49ers as a UDFA.

Martin hung around on San Francisco's practice squad until September of 2024, when he was released.

The Titans signed Martin to their practice squad one week later. Martin was elevated to the active roster for Tennessee's Week 18 loss against the Texans.

Unfortunately, the Titans waived Martin the following day, then waived him for good on May 14th. Tennessee added several wide receivers this offseason, which did not leave room for Martin on the roster.

Now Martin joins a crowded Commanders' receiver room and will face an uphill battle for a roster spot.

Where do the Commanders stand with receiver Terry McLaurin amid contract dispute?

So where do the Commanders and Terry McLaurin stand in their contract negotiations?

Both sides are currently far apart on price. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained the situation during a recent episode of The Insiders on NFL+.

“My understanding is that he wants more than $30 (million per year),” Rapoport said. “It's not a disagreement over whether he deserves more money, it's a disagreement over how much, and certainly they are not there yet.”

McLaurin is currently in the final year of his three-year, $68.3 million contract. It should be no surprise to Commanders fans that he wants a new deal.

McLaurin has been the picture of reliability during his tim ein Washington. He has never had fewer than 77 receptions or 1,000 receiving yards in a season since his rookie year.

The Commanders would be a completely different offense without McLaurin on the field. As a result, it would be shocking if Washington does not extend him at some point before the regular season.