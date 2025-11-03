The Washington Commanders were dealt a series of injuries during their Week 9 game against the Seattle Seahawks, and all of them were serious. One of them was Marshon Lattimore, as the team feared that he may have torn his ACL. Unfortunately, their worst nightmare came true, and Lattimore will be out for the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It will be next man up for the Commanders, just like it has been for most of the season, because of the injuries they've had. The hope is that Lattimore can have a speedy recovery and return to the field at full strength.

Outside of Lattimore, Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow in the game. It was in the fourth quarter, when the Commanders were down 38-7, as Daniels scrambled to his right and was sacked at the Seattle 4-yard line. His left elbow was bent back on the tackle, resulting in him dislocating it.

Daniels has already missed a lot of time this season because of injury, and he was just returning after missing the last game with a hamstring injury. At this point, it would not be a surprise if Daniels were out for the rest of the season, and Marcus Mariota slotted in as the starter.

Luke McCaffrey also suffered a major injury against the Seahawks, breaking his collarbone on the opening kick return. Throughout the season, McCaffrey had played different roles for the team because of injuries.

The Commanders had high expectations coming into the season, but as they can see, injuries can erase any hope. This may be the time when they have to roll with the punches and try to get through this season to build for next year. With the trade deadline coming up, there could also be a chance that they could be sellers instead of buyers.