The Washington Commanders are seeking to bolster their defense. They have a pretty solid group of players, especially in the front seven, but you could never have too many pass rushers. With how physically demanding playing in the trenches is, having an extra capable man to give your starters some rest is important.

With that in mind, the Commanders have signed a free agent who was with the team for a brief period. Preston Smith, a former draft pick of the then-Redskins, is returning to Washington on an undisclosed deal, per Jeremy Fowler.

Smith was a second-round draft pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2015 NFL Draft. In his four years with the team, he tallied four interceptions, 24.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles, while playing in all 64 games of the regular season. However, the Redskins declined to sign him after his rookie deal expired. The Green Bay Packers subsequently picked him up.

The outside linebacker would have his best years in Green Bay. In his first year with the Packers, Smith would record 12 sacks on the season, a career-best mark. Smith would record a total of 44 sacks in his six seasons with the Packers, becoming a starter for the team.

In his final years with the Packers, Smith would move from being an outside linebacker to a defensive end due to Jeff Hafley's 4-3 defensive front. Citing his discomfort with playing as a DE, the pass rusher would request a trade. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline, where he'd finish the rest of the 2024 season.

The Commanders are coming off a devastating 27-18 loss to the Packers, where they were barely able to touch quarterback Jordan Love. Love was only sacked two times in the game, allowing the quarterback to systematically dice up their defense.