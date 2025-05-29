Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had one of the best rookie seasons in a long time last year as his elite level of play took the Commanders all the way to the NFC title game. Daniels was selected with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft as the Commanders were one of the worst teams in the NFL the year prior. Everyone is excited to see what Daniels does in his second year, but the Commanders have to do everything that they can to avoid the sophomore slump.

We occasionally see NFL QBs take a step back during their second season. It can be for a number of reasons. Sometimes the pressure gets to them. Sometimes the expectations are too high. ESPN's Louis Riddick outlined three things that the Commanders can do this offseason to make sure that doesn't happen with Jayden Daniels.

“I'm not worried about him (Jayden Daniels) at all, and I think Dan Quinn already just really expressed that,” Louis Reddick said. “So when you're talking about, why do quarterbacks regress? A lot of times, it's about things that surround them. First and foremost, it's about keeping people healthy around him. So meaning keeping the roster intact and making sure that the guys are available for 16, 17 games”

Keeping everyone healthy is crucial, and then next on the checklist is improving what's around Daniels. The Commanders have done a good job there.

Article Continues Below

“And then improving upon those players that are surrounding him and Adam Peters went out and did that,” Reddick continued. “Look what they did on the offensive line, you know, with getting Laremy Tunsil, with drafting Josh Conerly, with drafting Jalin Lane, with bringing in Deebo Samuel. I mean, that's knocking it out the park. And on the defensive side as well, you know, they added players like Trey Amos, who's going to wind up being a shutdown corner for them. So the team got better.”

Lastly, sticking with the same coaches goes a long way for a young QB. Receiving different feedback in year two would be difficult, but that won't be the case for Daniels.

“And then, lastly, keeping the coaching staff intact, keeping the people who are in his ear, primarily every single day, in the meeting rooms, on the headset,” Reddick concluded. “And I'm pointing right at Kliff Kingsbury, he's still there. So that to me, if you can keep those three things in order. But he's going to do his part, but as long as you keep all that stuff in order around him. I think it's up up and away even further, and he takes off and builds off of one of the best rookie seasons we've ever seen.”

So far, the Commanders are doing a good job with these goals. If all continues to go to plan, Jayden Daniels should be set for a big second season.