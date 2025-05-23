There’s the good, like the Washington Commanders getting a nice start from a rookie. And there’s the shaky, like the risky move of bypassing chances to improve the pass rush. But here is the Commanders’ single-best move in the 2025 NFL offseason.

The Commanders needed to do three things in the offseason to continue the momentum from a tremendous 2024 season that saw them reach the NFC Championship game. They needed upgrades for the offensive line, wide receivers, and edge rusher. They were able to get two of those things done. And one of them was their single-best move.

As good as the acquisition of tackle Laremy Tunsil was, one move turned out to be better.

Commanders WR Deebo Samuel ranks at top of offseason moves

Jayden Daniels made a big splash in his first NFL season despite throwing to a group of unheralded receivers. Daniels made them better. under the direction of head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

But when push came to shove late in the postseason, the Commanders didn’t have enough firepower at the wideout position. Enter Samuel, and higher hopes for 2025.

The decision to trade for Samuel ranked No. 4 across the NFL, according to nfl.com.

“(The move to get) Samuel is the one that should generate the most excitement around D.C.,” Jeffri Chadiha wrote. “Even though the 29-year-old wide receiver is coming off one of his worst seasons, he also was playing on a 49ers team that struggled through an assortment of health problems, including a season-ending knee injury to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. This trade now pairs Samuel with a rising star quarterback (Jayden Daniels) in an offense that already has a No. 1 receiver (Terry McLaurin).”

Samuel is a great fit for Kingsbury’s creative offense. Kingsbury will use Samuel in a variety of ways. For example, defenses will be keyed on Daniels and Kingsbury can use misdirection to get open running plays for Samuel.

“It's not hard to see Samuel thriving with that type of talent, as well as a rushing attack that ranked third in the league last season,” Chadiha wrote. “These are basically the same variables that were in play during his peak years in San Francisco. And you saw the production that came as a result. Samuel is a physical receiver who also brings added versatility as a runner and gadget-play option.”

Another bonus for the Commanders is Samuel’s motivation. He’s only been in the league for six years and probably feels like most NFL observers have written him off. He’s 29, which means he should still have at least a couple of standout years remaining. Samuel said Commanders fans should be excited, according to apnews.com.

“They're getting a motivated Deebo,” Samuel said. “I'm very motivated, (and) I'm just ready to get back to work. I'm just ready to get around a group of guys, meet with the players and we just go from there.”

It has been four years since Samuel earned first-team All-Pro honors. The fact he only fetched a fifth-round pick for the 49ers has stuck with him.

“It just kind of shows what they think,” Samuel said. “For me on my end, it’s just like they put this much trust in me to do the things they as far as my contract, I can’t come in here and let them down. I’ve got to give it my all. I’ve got to do all the things that I need to do to be the best version myself when I come here.”

Plus, Samuel likes being with the Commanders. They were one of the closest teams to where he grew in South Carolina. And he has family in Baltimore.

“It’s kind of close to home, a really good team, a really good quarterback,” Samuel said. “Terry’s been playing at the top of his game for the past six years. We’re going on seven, so they kind of consider us old, but I don’t consider us old. These young legs are still moving. This body’s still working pretty well. I’m just ready to get to work.”

Speaking of McLaurin, the acquisition of Samuel is a big boost for him. He’s been carrying a ton of the Commanders load in recent seasons. But he has still produced. This will give him a little more freedom to operate as teams have to be aware of Samuel’s abilities.

The Commanders still don’t have much of a threat at WR3. That’s Noah Brown right now. However, if rookie Jaylin Lane can step into a key role, he makes the trade for Samuel even better. Lane has some of the same skills as Samuel. And if both of them are on the field at the same time, along with McLaurin, defenses will have plenty to worry about.

Combined with addition of Tunsil, Daniels should have more time to operate. This is why having Samuel roaming around underneath could create more big deep plays for McLaurin.