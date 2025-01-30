With Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa set to hit free agency, early speculation suggests that the Washington Commanders could be a prime destination. With former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn now leading the Commanders, a reunion between the two could be on the horizon.

Odighizuwa, 26, has developed into one of the top interior defensive linemen available on the market. This past season, he recorded 4.5 sacks and 30 pressures—tying Jets star Quinnen Williams for the second-most among defensive tackles. His ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks has made him a sought-after target in free agency.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted Odighizuwa’s rising stock, stating, “Teams we’ve talked to think Odighizuwa is the top defensive tackle because of his versatility, durability and pass-rush traits. Washington is a team to potentially watch — coach Dan Quinn has been a big fan of Odighizuwa from their Dallas days together.”

Dan Quinn looks to poach Osa Odighizuwa, strengthen the Commanders DL

Odighizuwa has made 63 career starts since being drafted in the third round in 2021, logging 13.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss. He played a career-high 860 defensive snaps last season, showing his durability and reliability in the trenches. While his run defense remains an area for improvement, his pass-rushing ability makes him an asset in nickel formations.

Washington is in a strong financial position to make a significant offer, with around $90 million in cap space heading into the offseason. The Commanders made a surprising run to the NFC Championship Game last season, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and they are looking to strengthen their defense to remain competitive.

Pro Football Focus rates Odighizuwa as the top defensive lineman available in free agency and projects that he could command a contract in the range of four years, $85 million. With Dallas needing to prioritize a massive extension for Micah Parsons, the Cowboys may struggle to retain Odighizuwa if the bidding war escalates.

John Buhler of FanSided also highlighted the possibility of Odighizuwa heading to Washington, writing, “The right head coach to lead the Cowboys now works in Washington. Dan Quinn had the upstart Commanders playing in the NFC Championship in his first year on the job. The former Cowboys defensive coordinator is now tied to one of the best free agents hitting the market in 2025.”

If the Cowboys are unable to match offers from cap-rich teams like Washington, the Cowboys could lose a key piece of their defensive front. Meanwhile, the Commanders have a prime opportunity to reunite Odighizuwa with Quinn and bolster their defensive line for another playoff run. As free agency approaches, Odighizuwa’s decision will be one to watch closely.