Pretty soon, another WWE Superstar will be in a movie, as agent Nick LoPiccolo — who represents Roman Reigns — teased a “deal” that is “done.”

On Nov. 11, 2025, LoPiccolo posted on X, formerly Twitter, teasing that an offer for a WWE Superstar came in. While he wouldn't announce the star's name, he teased that it's a Netflix project.

Then, on Nov. 23, 2025, LoPiccolo followed up by confirming that the “deal's basically done.” The movie starts filming next week, so he is keeping his cards close to the vest.

“Deal’s basically done. Cameras roll next week,” said LoPiccolo. “Think I’ll sit on the announcement just to f**k with the dirt sheets.”

Which WWE star is in a new movie for Netflix?

LoPiccolo would not reveal which WWE star was going to star in the upcoming movie. However, there are a few options that would make sense.

It could be Roman Reigns, whom LoPiccolo represents. Reigns recently starred in Zootopia 2 alongside CM Punk, another WWE Superstar.

Another option is Liv Morgan, who attended the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere in early November 2025. Stranger Things is a Netflix property, as is WWE's Monday Night RAW.

Morgan is currently rehabbing her shoulder injury suffered in June 2025. So, she still has time to film a movie if she is the one who just signed a deal.

Plus, she has been expanding her acting portfolio. She has appeared in an episode of Chucky before starring in The Kill Room alongside Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Additionally, she was recently cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. She will star in it alongside Shun Oguri and Lily James. Daisuke Tengan wrote the script, and Takashi Miike will direct it.

Either way, fans will have to wait to figure out which WWE star is in the upcoming Netflix movie. Judging by LoPiccolo's comments, it will be revealed soon.