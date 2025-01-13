The NFL Playoffs ensue this weekend, but the Dallas Cowboys aren't part of the action. Ending their season with two consecutive losses, the team concluded their campaign with a 7-10 record and third-place finish in the NFC East. For the first time in four seasons, they failed to make the postseason — an occurrence that sadly fits the atmosphere that's surrounded the Cowboys throughout the past year.

For one, the uneventful 2024 offseason already raised questions about how the team would fare once the games began. Then the season-ending injury to Dak Prescott happened amidst a losing streak. Add in all the contract drama surrounding Prescott and CeeDee Lamb and it was definitely a year to forget for America's team.

It doesn't help that the Cowboys are in a bad position in terms of salary cap space. Nevertheless, more than 20 players are set to become free agents. Some notable names who look to be entering the market (unless they are re-signed, of course) include Brandin Cooks, Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence. Others such as Rico Dowdle and Osa Odighizuwa are also upcoming free agents, but it's been reported that that team has a desire to keep them.

With the assumption that some of the aforementioned names will be departing and that Prescott and Lamb allow their massive contracts to be restructured, that gives the Cowboys space to sign outside free agents. So who should they target, if ever? Here are three players that would presently boost the roster.

Amari Cooper

One thing that could improve the Cowboys' offense is more depth at the receiver spot. CeeDee Lamb has reached the 1,000-yard mark again, but from a certain set of lenses, he's practically been a one-man receiving crew out there. This isn't to throw shade at Dallas' other receivers, but the Cowboys don't exactly have that clear-cut number-two guy. Specifically, they don't have a Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith-esque second option to back up their newly extended superstar. Superstars, for that matter, since Prescott would also benefit from an improved receiving corps.

With that being said, the Cowboys should sign Amari Cooper for another stint. There may be qualms about this take, the main one being Cooper's numbers this season. The five-time Pro Bowler finished with just 547 receiving yards and four touchdowns, but it's important to note that he was traded mid-season from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills. It's not easy to adapt quickly to an entirely new system or immediately build chemistry with a new QB, so one could deduce that it played a part in his current stats. Furthermore, Deshaun Watson's struggles prior to Cooper's trade weren't helping either.

A return to Dallas equals familiarity. Cooper has had high-yardage seasons playing alongside Prescott and under head coach Mike McCarthy, so the Cowboys would surely know how to utilize him alongside Lamb. What about his age? Cooper may be 30 already, but it was just in 2023 when the wideout tallied 1,250 receiving yards for the Browns — a career-high. There's a good chance that a lot of gas remains in the tank at present.

B.J. Hill

Throughout the season, the Cowboys struggled at stopping the run. They allowed opponents to put up an average of 137.1 rushing yards per game — fourth worst in the entire league. Even worse, among all teams, Dallas had given up the most number of rushing touchdowns in the regular season (25).

Factor in how Osa Odighizuwa's status is uncertain, so the headache in the middle might get even worse. What could alleviate this is targeting Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill. Despite a couple of injuries, Hill still managed to see action in 15 games, finishing the regular season with 56 tackles (25 solo) and three sacks. Last season when he was fully healthy, the DT tallied a total of 4.5 sacks.

While his age (29 years old) may not be suitable for long-term purposes, Hill's proven resume shows how much value he can provide if the Cowboys ink him for a year or two.

Mekhi Becton

Zack Martin's current situation means that the team will most likely be in dire need of a right guard. Of course, drafting a long-term piece for the future would be ideal. Furthermore, backup Brock Hoffman — who could be re-signed as he is also a free agent — has stepped up when called upon. Still, it doesn't hurt to add depth at the position, and that's where 6-foot-7, 363-pound Mekhi Becton enters the frame.

Originally drafted as a tackle, Becton found his footing upon being switched to the guard spot. He played 15 games for the Philadelphia Eagles this season and started in each one of them. As per PFF, Becton has higher percentages than Hoffman in overall grade, pass blocking grade, and run blocking grade. He may have allowed two more sacks than the Cowboys' backup, but it's important to take into the equation how Becton has played a total of 903 snaps as compared to Hoffman's 515 snaps.

These numbers alone won't fully determine if a potential Becton signing means that he'll be a starter. After all, offseason competition for playing time is a thing. Regardless, having multiple reliable options at Mike McCarthy's disposal will help a lot.