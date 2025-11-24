On Sunday evening, the Dallas Cowboys pulled off an incredible comeback, rallying from down 21 points to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the game between the two teams that opened up the season. It was an impressive performance from the Cowboys, who didn't show any signs of quitting despite the rough start to the game.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a mixed bag of a game, pulling down some big catches in tight coverage but also suffering some crucial drops.

After the game, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer reiterated the full confidence he has in Lamb moving forward.

“CeeDee's an incredible player. He's not a good player. He's an incredible player. I think the biggest thing for CeeDee is to know we love him, we trust him. The ball is going to keep coming his way. The big go-ball that he caught down the field was incredible,” said Schottenheimer, per Jon Machota of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

“There are some weeks that you have great games, and other weeks where you're like, ‘Hey man, yeah, I didn't play as good as I can play.' But when we start drawing up plays for Kansas City, I'll give them a little heads up, there will be a lot of them going to 88,” he added.

Indeed, the Cowboys' next game will be on Thanksgiving against the Kansas City Chiefs, who picked up a huge win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and will certainly be game-planning heavily for Lamb entering that matchup

That could open the door for a big game out of George Pickens, who had a crucial catch late in the fourth quarter on Sunday to put the Cowboys in field goal range, where they ultimately won the game.

In any case, the Cowboys and Chiefs are set to kick things off on Thursday at 4:30 pm ET.