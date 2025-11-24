The Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) breathed new life into their season after pulling off a stunning comeback win versus the Philadelphia Eagles inside AT&T Stadium, but they do not have much time to recover from that emotional clash. When Dak Prescott and company welcome the Kansas City Chiefs into Jerry World for a huge Thanksgiving matchup, they will likely be without one of their starting offensive linemen.

Second-year left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a high ankle sprain in the second half of Sunday's clash with Philly and is expected to miss Thursday's meeting with KC, per longtime Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. Nathan Thomas, who filled in admirably in the former first-rounder's absence, will be entrusted with protecting Prescott's blindside.

Guyton has yet to fully validate the draft capital that Dallas invested in him, but he has shown visible growth over the last few weeks. He was particularly impressive against the Las Vegas Raiders last Monday night, allowing zero pressures in 67 offensive snaps. He has surrendered only two sacks this season, per Pro Football Focus, and has played an important role in the Cowboys' effective rushing attack.

The next-man-up philosophy is always tricky to implement at LT, but the Cowboys must get creative. They have a massive opportunity to build a tremendous amount of momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

The Chiefs will probably have their own shorthanded O-Line to navigate on Turkey Day, with right guard Trey Smith also nursing an ankle injury. The 2024 Pro Bowl selection is considered doubtful.

Dallas will still need to execute a sound game plan, but it might take an extra helping of grit to will the team past dynastic Kansas City. The Cowboys certainly have the mental strength to put forth such an effort, however. Just ask the defending Super Bowl champions.