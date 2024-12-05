Former first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes is embracing a new chapter in his career with the Los Angeles Rams after being waived by the Washington Commanders last Saturday. Forbes, who was the 16th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, reflected on his unexpected release and expressed optimism about his fresh start in Los Angeles.

“It’s a part of business, you know? I wish it didn’t happen like that, but it did,” Forbes said, via the Rams’ official website. “I have a fresh start here and a clean slate. And I’m just ready to take advantage of it, honestly.”

Forbes’ release came during a transitional period for the Commanders with a new regime taking over and moving on from several players drafted by the previous administration. After a challenging rookie season where Forbes struggled to find his footing, the Commanders ultimately decided to move in a different direction.

Emmanuel Forbes is excited for a fresh start with a new organization

The Rams claimed Forbes off waivers on Monday, signaling their interest in the young cornerback’s potential. Rams head coach Sean McVay emphasized that Forbes will not play this week as the team is focused on helping him adjust to his new environment.

“We’re still working to get him acclimated,” McVay said when discussing Forbes’ status.

One of the areas Forbes will focus on is regaining his confidence, which his new coaches have identified as a key factor in unlocking his potential. Forbes himself acknowledged this, noting that his struggles in Washington weren’t entirely physical.

“One thing I’ve already heard from the coaches here is that I wasn’t playing with confidence,” Forbes shared. “Changing that will be central to turning things around.”

Forbes’ rookie season with the Commanders was marked by inconsistency, but his talent and athleticism remain undeniable. At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Forbes is known for his ball-hawking abilities, which helped him excel in college.

With a fresh slate in Los Angeles, he’ll have the opportunity to develop under a new coaching staff and contribute to a Rams defense that could benefit from his skill set.

As Forbes settles into his new team, the Rams are hopeful that the change in scenery will reignite the confidence and playmaking ability that made him a first-round pick. For Forbes, the move represents a chance to rewrite the narrative of his young career “I’m just focused on the future,” Forbes said. “I’m ready to prove myself and show what I can do here.”