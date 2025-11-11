It seems like the Washington Commanders have gone off the rails with a defensive leader getting ejected. And head coach Dan Quinn has decided to take over the defense. Furthermore, here is what the players are saying about Quinn demoting his defensive coordinator.

Quinn replaced Joe Whitt Jr., who hasn’t been able to keep the defense from getting embarrassed weekly lately.

Linebacker Von Miller said Whitt doesn’t necessarily deserve the hit, according to a post on X by Tom Schad.

“#Commanders OLB Von Miller, when asked by @Nell_BTP and @TheDentonDay about Dan Quinn taking over defensive play-calling from Joe Whitt. “In this environment, it always falls back on the coach, even though it's not the coach's fault.”

Can HC Dan Quinn save Commanders’ defense?

Quinn said the main objective is to get things done, according to commanders.com.

“As a defensive staff, including Joe, we're all consumed by getting it right, and that's exactly what we intend to do,” Quinn said.

Whitt will move into the press box for the Commanders' game against the Dolphins.

“[He will provide] the coverage and the things that we need to do,” Quinn said. “I'm fortunate that we've been in that battle rhythm together during our time together in Dallas. And so, we're going to try to slip into that spot as quickly as we can.”

Consistency is the main goal, Quinn said.

“We've been digging for it. We haven't had it; we haven't found it. And so, that type of consistency and execution, that's what I'm after, and that's the only reason behind the move.”

At the end of the day, it has been hard to go through the losing skid, Quinn said. But the fight and spirit haven’t gone away.

“Being in this slump that we've been in, emotionally, it's hard,” Quinn said. “But … you have to lift one another up. You have to perform to get those results as well. And I just felt the up-and-down nature of our performances have not led to us performing better. And we're going to dig in hard on that, man.”