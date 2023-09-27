EA Sports revealed the top twenty rated players in NHL 24 earlier this week. Included with the ratings is additional stats, helping us determine the best players in each position so far. Of course, player ratings will change throughout the season. Nevertheless, let's look at the best players in the game before NHL 24's launch.

NHL 24 Top OVR Ratings – Left Winger

Leading the top of the pack in NHL 24 ratings is Matthew Tkachuk. In hist first year with the Florida Panthers, Tkachuk helped the team make it to the Stanley Cup final. Though his team lost, it was his presence that helped Florida get farther in the playoffs than they had in recent years. Joining him in the top 10 Left Winger Ratings are:

Matthew Tkachuk | 94 OVR Artemi Panarin | 93 OVR Jason Robertson | 92 OVR Kirill Kaprisov | 92 OVR Alex Ovechkin | 91 OVR Brad Marchand | 91 OVR Clayton Keller | 89 OVR Brady Tkachuk | 89 OVR Johnny Gaudreau | 89 OVR Kyle Connor | 89 OVR

NHL 24 Top Right Wingers

The best in the game 🎮 #NHL24 Winger ratings are LIVE 👉 https://t.co/1MYKhdRDxv pic.twitter.com/tNZALFMVjn — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 25, 2023

David Pastrnak leads the Top Right Winger Class in NHL 24. He joined the Bruins back in 2014, quickly getting elevated from the development team and becoming a core player for the franchise. Overall, while Pastrnak hasn't won a Stanley Cup, he's earned multiple career accolades and awards for his strong efforts. Additionally, at 27 years old, Pasta still has plenty of time left to make some serious playoff runs. Joining him in the Right Winger ratings:

David Pastrnak | 95 OVR Nikita Kucherov | 94 OVR Mikko Rantanen | 93 OVR Mitchell Marner | 92 OVR Mark Stone | 90 OVR Andrei Svechnikov | 89 OVR Willam Nylander | 89 OVR Patrick Kane | 89 OVR Pavel Buchnevich | 88 OVR Joe Pavelski | 88 OVR

NHL 24 Top Left Defense Players

The Swiss veteran is starting to get some steam in his latter-years. He just earned his fourth All-star appearance, and he brings a veteran mindset to younger players. The Predators have been in limbo since the team's creation. Despite multiple playoff runs, the team always seems to struggle getting past the First Round or Conference Quarter Finals. Josi remains a shining spot on a struggling team.

Roman Josi | 94 OVR Victor Hedman | 93 OVR Rasmus Dahlin | 91 OVR Quinn Hughes | 90 OVR Miro Heiskanen | 90 OVR Shea Theodore | 89 OVR Josh Morrissey | 89 OVR Devon Toews | 89 OVR Jaccob Slavin | 88 OVR Thomas Chabot | 88 OVR

NHL 24 Top Right Defense Players

The cover athlete takes the top spot as the best Right defenceman. It took Cale Makar just a couple of short years to grow into the player he's become. And because of his efforts, the team won their first championship in over 20 years. The Avalanche are still a young team, with 22 players on their current roster aged 29 or younger. Perhaps they might just make another run this season?

Anyway, joining Makar on the list is:

Cale Makar | 95 OVR Charlie McAvoy | 92 OVR Adam Fox | 92 OVR Erik Karlsson | 91 OVR Dougie Hamilton | 90 OVR John Carlson | 90 OVR Alex Pietrangelo | 89 OVR Drew Doughty | 89 OVR Moritz Seider | 88 OVR Kris Letang | 88 OVR

NHL 24 Top Goalie Ratings

Andrei Vasilevskiy comes in as the top-rated goalie in @EASPORTSNHL #NHL24! ⚡️ What do you think of his rating? pic.twitter.com/1q4DCKEQgP — NHL (@NHL) September 27, 2023

It should come as a surprise to no one that Andre Vasilevskiy leads the Goalies in NHL once again. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion and five-time all star is a major reason the Lightning did so well during that stretch. Although the Lightning suffered some setbacks last season, they still have one of the league's best overall players. Joining Vasilevskiy on the list is:

Andrei Vasilevskiy | 93 OVR Ilya Sorokin | 92 OVR Igor Shesterkin | 92 OVR Connor Hellebuyck | 91 OVR Linus Ullmark | 90 OVR Jake Oettinger | 90 OVR Juuse Saros | 89 OVR Frederik Andersen | 88 OVR Thatcher Demko | 87 OVR Carter Hart | 87 OVR

And that wraps up this list of the best rated players in NHL 24. Stay tuned for more rating reveals as we close in on NHL 24's release date. The game is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

For more gaming and NHL news, visit ClutchPoints.