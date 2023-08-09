NHL 24, the next simulation hockey video game from EA Sports, is just around the corner. According to a tweet from the dev team, the NHL 24 reveal takes place next week on Wednesday, August 16th. The premiere begins at 11 AM EDT. We may find out information like NHL 24's release date, cover athletes, and more.

You're invited 🍿 #NHL24 Watch the full NHL 24 Reveal premiering August 16 at 11am EDT 📺 pic.twitter.com/y3lkfkSD9k — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 8, 2023

What To Expect From NHL 24 Reveal

Judging from previous reveals, we shouldn't expect anything more than a reveal trailer that shows off a glimpse of gameplay. Last year's reveal trailer showcased the game utilizing cross-play:

This year, the dev team likely has a new mechanic, feature, or even a mode that will be their main marketing focus on the game's development.

When Is NHL 24's Release Date?

We don't have confirmation on a release date. However, the last three games in the series came out in mid-October, just around the start of the official NHL season. The last game to release outside of October was NHL 20, which was over four years ago.

While we don't know the release date, we guess a mid-October, maybe early November release date seems plausible.

What Platforms is NHL 24 coming out for?

NHL 24 is definitely coming out for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Additionally, the game is likely to receive an Xbox One and PS4 version. There has been no confirmation on if the game series is coming to PC. The last game to do so was NHL 09, which launched roughly 15 years ago. Perhaps fans shouldn't hold hope for a PC edition.

Who's Going To Be The Cover Athlete?

There's been no confirmation on who the cover athlete is. However, ClutchPoints has a dedicated article on who they believe make good candidates. NHL 23's cover included two athletes, Sarah Nurse and Trevor Zegras.

And that's everything we know regarding the NHL 24 reveal. We'll likely get more details next week.

The 2023-2024 National Hockey League season begins on October 10th, 2023. The new season kicks off with a triple header, starting with the Nashville Predators taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. That game is followed up by the Chicago Blackhawks at the Pittsburgh Penguins. Finally, the night ends off with the Seattle Kraken going against the Vegas Golden Knights.

