A new NHL 25 Deep Dive on Franchise mode was released today, with details about a new franchise hub, conversation system, and much more. NHL 25 also adds Box Scores and expanded Award tracking. Plus, they added more improvements to contract negotiations and clauses to feel more authentic to the real game. Without further ado, let’s look at everything new in NHL 25’s Franchise Mode.

Everything You Need To Know About NHL 25’s Franchise Mode

Franchise Hub

Firstly, NHL 25 brings a new Franchise HUB with streamlined navigation. You’ll be able to navigate much more easily and efficiently than before. Furthermore, this new system wants to give players quicker access to any relevant information they might want to see.

Furthermore, players have new Widgets to look at ahead of each game. You’ll see more info about the team you’re playing against, as well their leaders in certain statistical categories.

Additionally, the developer added new Quick Links for players to use. This feature allows players to advance the day, sim to their next game, check out their stats or morale, and more. Essentially, it focuses on the core activities of your Franchise.

NHL 25’s Box Scores gives you an easy breakdown of the schedule (pre, regular, and postseason). You can see the final scores, team standings, and other important details.

Award tracking received many improvements in NHL 25. Firstly, you can now view the entire awards history for very player in the league via their player card.

Negotiations & Contracts

NHL 25 adds no movement trade clauses to improve the authenticity of the game. Now, there’ll be a bit more strategy required to signing players. Furthermore, the new Organization Meter shows how interested a player is to sign with your team. If it’s low, you might need to convince them with more money. However, if they do not like your taxes or market size or other factors, they’ll likely sign elsewhere.

But you can also make promises or hear out player requests. For example, if Quinn Hughes is moderately interested but needs more convincing, you can make a promise to him that’ll influence his decision.

Speaking of talking to players, NHL 25’s conversation system adds more depth to your team building. Here, you assign your players to short-term and long-term goals. Completing these objectives can improve their attributes or even X-Factor development.

When the offseason arrives you need to focus on which area each player needs to improve on. In NHL 25, this feature now extends to playstyles and position changes. But if you make an unreasonable request, a player might reject it. Furthermore, this could lower their motivation.

Additionally, you can now set your preferred lines while locking players into specific roles. For example, an injured player won’t have to be put back in the starting lineup any more once he’s healthy.

Draft Picks

Lastly, NHL 25 is adding draft picks to the player movement screen. This allows you to trade up to five years’ worth of draft picks. This should help the community keep up with the most updated rosters.

Overall, that includes, everything you need to know about Franchise Mode in NHL 25. We look forward to seeing what else the developers plan to unveil before the game launches in October. Meanwhile, check out the top 10 best player ratings in the game.

For more gaming and hockey news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.