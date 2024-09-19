NHL 25 has revealed its top 10 player rating for the game before its launch in October. There’s always the discussion of “who’s the best player in the league?” for any sport. Hockey is no different, as fans will want to know who EA Sports rated as the top players in the game. Therefore, we listed all the top 10 best rated players in NHL 25.

EA Sports NHL 25’s #1 Best Rated Player is Connor McDavid – 97 OVR

The Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid is the best-rated player in NHL 25, with an OVR rating of 97. There’s not much to say about the decorated player that hasn’t already been said. 2024 was yet another spectacular season for the 27-year-old, who is considered one of the best players of the world. So, who else ranked in the top 10 alongsidede McDavid?

#2 Nathan MacKinnon – 96 OVR

Nathan McKinnon is the second-highest-rated player in NHL 25, and the second-highest-rated center. He and teammate Cale Makar are forces to be reckoned with, and are a good reason why the Avalanche could win it all this year. In 2024, MacKinnon earned the Ted Lindsay award, the Hart Memorial trophy, and an NHL First All-Star team nod. He deserves his 96 OVR.

#3 Nikita Kucherov – 95 OVR

Nikita Kucherov is the highest-rated RW in NHL 25, according to the developers. He earned his fifth All-Star nod after another impressive season in 2023-2024. Futhermore, Kucherov won the Art Ross trophy in 2024, the second time he’s done so in his career. We look forward to another electric season from the veteran.

#4 Cale Makar – 95 OVR

The NHL 24 athlete is still one of the best in the game. Makar is a Stanley Cup Champion, three-time (back-to-back) All-Star player, and achiever of much more. At age 25, the Colorado Avalanche have the chance to potentially win more championships with players like Makar on board. We’ll see if he can go back to the Stanley Cup once again to hoist the trophy.

#5 Leon Draisaitl – 95 OVR

Since the 2020 season, Draisaitl has slowly been crawling up as one of the best players in the league. He’s been the Oilers most consistent player, and helped reach the Stanley Cup Finals last year. Unfortunately Draisaitl and the Oilers came up short, but they can still rely on him to be a huge playmaker.

#6 Auston Matthews – 95 OVR

The NHL 20 & NHL 22 Cover Athlete is still one of the best players in the league. To be honest, I was kind of wondering if EA was considering using him for the cover again. Not only is Matthews a seven-time All-Star, but he’s been team captain for three of those games. All he really needs is a Stanley Cup and his resume will look a little more HOF worthy.

#7 David Pastrnak – 95 OVR

Pastrnak really seems to be entering his prime right now. Sure, he scored 14 less goals last year than the year before, but he was still ranked 7th in most goals scored. He ranks as the second highest rated RW in the game, with the same rating as Nikita Kucherov.

#8 Artemi Panarin – 95 OVR

Panarin has improved over the last couple of seasons, which is crazy considering he’s now 32 years old. But time has formed the Russian star to become one of the best players in the league. Once an undrafted player, Panarin now ranks as the best Left Wing in NHL 25. The Rangers nearly made the Finals last year, and they could do it again with stars like Panarin.

#9 Sidney Crosby – 94 OVR

The 37 year-old vet is still one of the best in the game right now. That’s why the Penguins just extended his contract for another two seasons to remain with the team. The 10x All-Star and three-time Stanley Cup Champ will be a centerpiece and a leader for this team for a bit longer. He more than deserves a high rating in NHL 25.

#10 Quinn Hughes – 94 OVR

The NHL 25 co-cover athlete joins the list of top 10 best players of NHL 25, ranking in at 10th place. Hughes enjoyed a successful 2024 season which saw him earn multiple awards and accolades. At 24 years old, Hughes is shaping up to be a generational player that could make an impact for a long time. The Canucks will need to rely on him and other key players to advance past the second round of the playoffs.

Overall, that includes the top 10 best rated players in NHL 25 at launch. However, expect these OVRs to change over the course of the season. Should Quinn Hughes suddenly become the greatest player to ever grace the sport, he’ll easily climb up the list. Throughout the year, EA Sports will update the roster and player ratings to keep up with the 2024-2025 season.

