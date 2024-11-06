NHL 25 received a new update this week that adds all 32 coaches into the game, and new patch notes with several improvements. Overall, this sizable update brings a lot of content into the game while fixing various bugs and issues. Therefore, let's look at the NHL 25 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes.

EA Sports Adds All Official 32 Coaches to NHL 25

The latest EA Sports NHL 25 Update adds all 32 official NHL coaches in the game. However, there's a lot more to these coaches than jut having their name, image, and likeness in the game.

Firstly, the coach update applies to various modes, each with their own attribute ratings. These include:

Offense

Defense

Powerplay

Penalty Kill

Teaching

Coach Influence

Each attribute is important to helping your players develop. But it also makes the process of picking a team to play as more fun. If you love playing offense, you might want to run a franchise with the Toronto Maple Leafs. HC Craig Berube has an A+ rating on offense and A+ on power play. Depending on your play style, this might incentivize you to play with a certain coach.

Furthermore, you'll be able to browse through each coach's team history and record. This gets updated throughout their career and as they move on to new teams.

Overall, that includes the major details of this update. However, EA Sports also released a full list of patch notes that includes a ton of gameplay improvements. Additionally, the update focuses on several modes like Franchise, World of Chel, and more.

NHL 25 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Gameplay – NHL 25 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue with players' sticks colliding with the puck during Stumbles.

Fixed an issue when fast-forward to a new shift and getting scored on

Fixed an issue where the Skill Based One Timer on Ice Feedback wasn’t appearing for skaters with One T Zone X-Factor

Added additional error to passes aimed directly at the goalie while within close range

Fixed alignment issues with Chop Puck to help increase the success rate of Chop Puck while stationary and skating

Fixed an issue when a user disconnects in an online game which results in 2 AI players causing a line change

Fixed a rare issue where CPU may not skate onto a loose puck in the defensive zone when in position to obtain it

Fixed an issue that blocked goalies from making certain saves while leaving Hug Post into Butterfly

Fixed an issue where CPU players with Back At Ya Zone ability were not able to execute a Reverse Hit

Fixed a rare issue where a CPU player with the puck skated back into their zone when they should be focused on attacking

Fixed an issue with Skill Based One Timers not triggering One Knee down shot animations when successfully timed

Fixed an issue where a Goalie Poke check on a loose puck can cause the goalie to get out of position and miss the puck

Fixed an issue where a Goalie can overslide their movement when tracking a puck banked off the end boards

Fixed a rare animation issue when a skater skates too close to the net and the model looks disjointed

Fixed a rare end-of-period crash that could trigger while shooting the puck at the end of a period

Updated plays for 1-3-1 power play

Updated plays for Passive, Standard, and Aggressive 3-on-3 OT In Zone Strategies

Gameplay Tuner Notes:

Reduced Stamina Drain on Skill Based One Timer saves.

Reduced bonus Shot Accuracy applied to perfectly timed Skill Based One Timer shots.

Game Modes

Added all 32 current NHL Head Coaches in Franchise Mode, Season Mode, Online VS, and Play Now

Fixed an issue where a player's Draft Class year value was being reset to Undrafted after saving within Edit Player from the Main Menu

Franchise Mode – NHL 25 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Fixed a crash when editing some generated players within the mode

Fixed an issue where gameplay sliders were being reset after playing a game

Fixed an issue where players with trade lists could be traded to a team not on their trade list

Fixed an issue where the Standings tiebreaker used Regulation + Overtime Wins before Regulation Wins

Fixed an issue where the Franchise HUB ticker didn't prioritize showing signings during the offseason

Fixed an issue where the draft pick team ownership shown on an incoming trade offer could show incorrectly during the trade deadline mini-game

Fixed an issue where the NHL Coach card would show entering the AHL Coach card from the Edit Lines screen

Fixed an issue where using sim intervene could show incorrect goalie stats for that game within the box score

Improved CPU logic when signing drafted prospects

Misc crash and UI fixes

Franchise Mode Conversations & Contract Negotiations:

Fixed an issue where an empty text string could show when assigning long-term goals to some defenseman

Fixed an issue where morale values could sometimes reset when impacted by conversations

Fixed an issue where the user could add clauses to a 2-way contract offer within the negotiation after re-entering the conversation

Fixed an issue where the previously discussed contract reset to below league minimum when re-entering the negotiation after a player declines an offer

Fixed an issue where the player's new interest in an organization was not being calculated immediately at the time of an “organization persuade” succeeding or failing within a contract negotiation

Fixed an issue where a player's “organization interest” wouldn't decrease after failing an “organization persuade”

Fixed an issue where some playoff series focus options were not causing negative impacts

Fixed an issue where the player's contract interest remained high when evaluating low-salary offers

Fixed an issue where a contract promise could fail if the player was playing higher in the lineup than promised

Added a 5-game buffer from the start of the regular season for contract promises (buffer scales down when using shorter custom league schedules)

Improved tuning for contract negotiations, pre-season focus, and offseason development conversations

Added additional info widgets within Conversations and the Contract Negotiation flow

World of CHEL – NHL 25 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Added Bloomington Bison and Tahoe Knight Monsters logos to Customize Team

Fixed the Club Rewards screen being accessible while matchmaking

Fixed Special Characters not displayed if equipped during the World of CHEL initial character creation

Fixed a rare occurrence where the game would soft-lock when quickly dismissing messages in the World of CHEL Tutorial

Fixed a crash occurring when quickly entering and exiting items in the Store several times

Fixed an error occurring when entering gameplay after copying and pasting a loadout

Fixed incorrect cropping of item images in the Store

Fixed an issue where the game would soft-lock when accessing Live Events through banner tiles

Fixed Store timers moving when selecting items in the Store

Fixed matchmaking not working correctly if a user entered “Free Skate” before attempting to matchmake

Fixed “Apply Team Colors” causing the UI to jump to the top of the list in Customize”

Fixed error message appearing when attempting to access World of CHEL with a socially restricted account

Fixed “Invite a Player” action displayed when not part of a club

Fixed the “Rotate Player” action missing in some screens in Customize

Fixed navigation when selecting jerseys in the Club Dressing Room

Fixed navigation widget misplaced when selecting jerseys in the Club Dressing Room

Fixed soft lock occurring when users sign out after finding a match and re-attempt to matchmake again

Fixed a text issue with the EASHL 3v3 Club Finals Progression screen

Fixe an occurrence where the “Finding Opponents” UI would not appear in Ones Eliminator

Fixed an occurrence where the Ones Eliminator tile would disappear if trying to enter as a group

Fixed an error occurring when losing round 1 of Threes Eliminator and attempting to matchmake again with a new club

Fixed Player Progression tab appearing blank in Live Events post-game

Fixed background color for Live Event timers

Fixed Live Events rewards not showing XP Multiplayer Token reward if the event was completed but the match was lost

Fixed an issue where Private Match Grudge Match set to “No” still triggers Grudge Matches

Fixed a rare crash in the Store

Fixed a rare crash when entering World of CHEL

Fixed scoreboard stopping at 0.1 seconds at the end of a match

Fixed Grudge Matches still triggering even after they're manually disabled

Fixed overlapping of match searching timer with other UI elements when some users were not in a ready state

Fixed NHL and AHL colors not appearing in the color selector in Customize

Fixed goalie special character intro animation not playing correctly with a left-handed goalie

Fixed item preview not working correctly when accessing World of CHEL through the Special Character banner in the Main Menu

Fixed player indicators appearing in the wrong positions during Gameplay

Presentation – NHL 25 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Cameras

Fixed cameras looking at the wrong bench during hat trick celebration

Added more camera variation in the post-game menu replays

Grudge Match

Fixed grammatical bug that showed “0 wins” as “0 win”

Team Shots in the Grudge Match intro have been updated for improved variety, and fixes to handedness bugs

Broadcast

Fixed bug where goal scorer's celebration ends early when cutting to “Big Game Ending” NIS

Fixed bug where teammates do not properly celebrate after scoring a goal in OT

Fixed issue where the post-goal group hug has a broken player when scoring with an extra attacker on the ice (e.g. pulled goalie)

Fixed an issue where the sync screen (wipe) stays up until the next faceoff when a post-goal group hug is skipped

Fixed an issue where the wrong team's coach was being displayed during moments of coach dissatisfaction

Fixed an issue with the Digital Dashers where the scoring player's name wasn't appearing post-goal

General improvement to the smoothness of transition when transitioning from Gameplay to NIS

Fixed a bug in Ones Eliminator where the OT countdown SFX would continually trigger

Replays

Fixed an issue that showed a goal replay after stoppages for saves and penalties

Fixed an issue to properly show the right X-Factor ability in post-goal sizzle replays, it was incorrectly showing the “Zone” ability instead of the “Grudge” ability

Menus

Fixed an issue that was causing user-customized player portraits to appear rotated in menus

Be A Pro

Fixed an issue where conversations with Utah front-office staff references another club

Flex Camera logic changes in OFFLINE MODES (Franchise, BaP, Play Now) and HUT

AUTO Flex celebrations no longer occur for humans or CPU

Flex celebrations can only be activated MANUALLY by human users hitting Y / Triangle immediately after a goal

Hockey Ultimate Team – NHL 25 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue with Wild Card where salaries were not updated when a player had been upgraded

Fixed the custom horn setting in HUT, so that the horn should now be played when you score a goal.

Fixed an issue where the player lineup screen disappears from the “Manage Team” menu when switching between “Play Offline” and “Play Online” within Wildcard.

Fixed an issue where the Objectives title bar is missing on certain screens

Added XP path feedback into the objectives screen

Added in XP Path info and tab to HUT Champs post-match flow

Added in XP Path info and tab to Competitive Seasons post-match flow

Art – NHL 25 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Players

Fixed an issue where an EA SPORTS Logo was being displayed on the Kelowna Rockets Alternate jersey

Fixed Dark Shadow on the Goalie blockers in instant replay . OVERALL.

Fixed an issue involving Skater casual jerseys clipping through the body in instant replay . OVERALL.

Fixed Hair Style 18 . OVERALL.

Fixed misplaced Fanatics logo on the Carolina Hurricanes Home Uniform . OVERALL.

Fixed mustache facial hair appearing low quality . OVERALL.

No more Clipping seen with WoC Casual Male Asset Tops, Goalie Pants & Goalie Jerseys . OVERALL.

Wrong logo rotation on default FE uniform pants . OVERALL.

Pulsing Identifiers are now present on the socks . OVERALL.

Be A Pro

Updated logos on the hoodie during the coach conversation for the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and Utah Hockey Club in Be a Pro

Presentation – NHL 25 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Heckler now faces the right direction, no longer clipping through overlay during EASHL 6v6 penalty NIS

Animations – Intro/Outro – In post-Stanley Cup Final Handshake NIS, Facial smile animation is no longer broken

Scoring with Gold Player now emits GOLD Fireworks not RED, to communicate the gameplay

Environments

Fixed an issue where Faceoff Lightshows for Dallas, Buffalo, Edmonton, and Tampa were faster than intended. Reduced overlap with the blue dot

Threes arenas exterior lighting is fixed to allow better blending of visual effects

Fixed an issue in HUT Wild Card 5X5 with power rings displaying only green and black colors

Crowd With Parkas are no longer missing Hair Assets

Textures near the helicopter on The Peak are fixed

User Interface

Player name indicators are now in the correct position in Quickplay 3 vs 3 of World of Chel

Stability

Fixed an issue where if the game was on for an extended period, a crash would occasionally occur

Updated the following team’s center ice art:

NHL – NHL 25 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Boston Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes

Detroit Red Wings

Los Angeles Kings

Nashville Predators

New Jersey Devils

St. Louis Blues

San Jose Sharks

Toronto Maple Leafs

AHL – NHL 25 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Henderson Silver Knights

ECHL

Florida Everblades

ICEHL

EC iDM Wärmpumpen ID VSV

Spusu Vienna Capitals

Uniforms

The following uniforms have been added or updated in NHL 25:

AHL:

Cleveland Monsters – Away and Third

Coachella Valley Firebirds – Third

Grand Rapids Griffins – Home and Away

Hershey Bears – Home and Away

Iowa Wild – Third

Laval Rocket – Home and Away

San Jose Barracuda – Home, Away, and Third

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins – Third

ECHL

Adirondack Thunder – Home and Away

Allen Americans – Home and Away

Cincinnati Cyclones – Away

Fort Wayne Komets – Home, Away, Third, and Fourth

Greenville Swamp Rabbits – Home and Away

Idaho Steelheads – Home, Away, and Third

Indy Fuel – Home and Away

Iowa Heartlanders – Home, Away, and Third

Jacksonville Icemen – Home, Away, and Third

Kalamazoo Wings – Home, Away, and Third

Kansas City Mavericks – Home, Away, and Third

Maine Mariners – Third

Norfolk Admirals – Home and Away

Orlando Solar Bears – Home and Away

Rapid City Rush – Home and Away

Tulsa Oilers – Third

Wheeling Nailers – Home and Third

Wichita Thunder – Home and Away

Canadian Hockey League

Acadie-Bathurst Titan – Third

Brampton Steelheads – Home and Away

Chicoutimi Sagueneens – Home and Away

Erie Otters – Fourth

Everett Silvertips – Home and Away

Flint Firebirds – Third

Kamloops Blazers – Third

Kelowna Rockets – Third

Moose Jaw Warriors – Third

Prince George Cougars – Home, Away, and Third

Quebec Remparts – Third

Regina Pats – Fourth

Saint John Sea Dogs – Third

Spokane Chiefs – Third

Swift Current Broncos – Fourth

Vancouver Giants – Third

DEL

Adler Mannheim – Home, Away, and Third

Augsburger Panther – Home, Away, and Third

Bremerhaven Fischtown Pinguins – Home, Away and Third

Dusseldorfer EG – Home, Away and Third

EHC Red Bull Munchen – Home and Away

Eisbaren Berlin – Home, Away and Third

ERC Ingolstadt – Home, Away and Third

Grizzlys Wolfsburg – Home, Away and Third

Iserlohn Roosters – Home, Away and Third

Kolner Haie – Home and Away

Lowen Frankfurt – Home and Away

Nuremberg Ice Tigers – Home and Away

Schwenninger Wild Wings – Home, Away, and Third

Straubing Tigers – Home and Away

ICEHL

EC IDM Wärmepumpen VSV – Home and Away

EC-KAC – Home and Away

EC Red Bull Salzburg – Home and Away

HCB Sudtirol Alperia – Home and Away

HC Pustertal Wolfe – Home and Away

HC TIWAG Innsbruck – Home and Away

HK SZ Olimpija – Home and Away

Hydro Fehervar AV19 – Home and Away

Migross Supermercati Asiago Hockey – Home and Away

Moser Medical Graz 99ers – Home and Away

Pioneers Vorarlburg – Home and Away

SPUSU Vienna Capitals – Home and Away

Steinbach Black Wings Linz – Home and Away

Liiga

HPK – Home and Away

KalPa Kuopio – Home and Away

KooKoo Kouvola – Home and Away

Lahden Pelicans – Home and Away

Oulun Karpat – Home, Away and Third

Porin Assat – Home and Away

Rauman Lukko – Home and Away

Tampereen Ilves – Home, Away and Third

Vaasan Sport – Home and Away

National League

EHC Biel-Bienne – Home and Away

EHC Kloten – Home and Away

EV Zug – Home and Away

Fribourg-Gotteron – Home and Away

Geneve Servette – Home and Away

HC Ajoie – Home and Away

HC Ambri-Piotta – Home and Away

HC Davos – Home and Away

HC Lausanne – Home and Away

HC Lugano – Home and Away

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers – Home and Away

SC Bern – Home and Away

SCL Tigers – Home and Away

ZSC Lions – Home and Away

HockeyAllsvenskan

AIK – Home and Away

BIK Karlskoga – Home and Away

IF Bjorkloven – Home and Away

IK Oskarshamn – Home and Away

Kalmar HC – Home and Away

Nybro Vikings IF – Home and Away

Ostersunds IK – Home and Away

Sodertalje SK – Home and Away

Tingsryds AIF – Home and Away

VIK Vasteras HK – Home and Away

Overall, that's everything you need to know about the NHL 25 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes, which adds all 32 coaches in the game. We look forward to seeing all the coaches hit the virtual ice in Franchise Mode.

