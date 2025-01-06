11-year NHL veteran Alex Chiasson, who won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018, has called it a career.

The NHLPA made the announcement on Monday:

Expand Tweet

Chiasson hasn't played in the league since 2022-23, so this isn't exactly a huge surprise. The Montreal native suited up for seven teams in his career – the Edmonton Oilers, Capitals, Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and Detroit Red Wings. The Stars drafted Chiasson with the 38th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

As previously mentioned, he helped the Capitals grab their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in '18. The winger was never a huge offensive producer, with his best campaign coming in '18-19 with the Oilers, scoring 22 goals and supplying 16 assists in 73 contests. Although he didn't score a ton in his career, Chiasson was an important player on all of his teams, especially from a defensive standpoint.

Chiasson starred at Boston University before taking his talents to the NHL. He was stellar at the collegiate level, scoring 36 goals and tallying 99 total points in three seasons with the Terriers. A brief spell at the AHL level followed before joining the big league club in Dallas. Most notably, he was a part of the Jason Spezza trade with the Ottawa Senators in the summer of 2014.

His time with the Capitals will certainly be the most memorable because he won it all, but Chiasson certainly had a lengthy career with numerous different organizations. He ends his time in the league with 233 points and 120 goals in 651 appearances since 2012.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Chiasson. Capitals fans will certainly always remember him for helping them reach the Promised Land. Hopefully, Washington can make a deep playoff run this season amid their impressive start as Alex Ovechkin also chases Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record.

Best of luck to Chiasson in retirement.