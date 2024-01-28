Alex Formenton is the first player involved in the alleged sexual assault to turn himself into police.

Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself into authorities after police previously instructed he and four teammates from Canada's 2018 World Juniors team to surrender in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Formenton, 24, arrived at police headquarter in London, Ontario on Sunday, according to Robyn Doolittle of The Globe and Mail. He was accompanied by high-profile defense attorneys Daniel Brown and Lindsay Board, who maintained their client's innocence in a separate statement.

“The London Police have charged several players, including Alex Formenton, in connection with an accusation made in 2018. Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence,” Formenton's defense team says.

London police last week instructed five players, Formenton among them, from Canada's 2018 World Juniors squad to turn themselves in ahead of criminal charges stemming from an alleged group sexual assault. The incident allegedly took place at a London hotel on June 28th, 2018, after members of the of the team were feted for winning World Championships gold at an official Hockey Canada gala.

Formenton hasn't played in the NHL since the 2021-22 season, racking up 39 points in 79 games with the Ottawa Senators. He's been playing in Switzerland ever since, but was granted an indefinite leave of absence last week by Swiss club Amri-Piotta to return to Canada.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is also rumored to be among the five players facing charges in Ontario. He took an indefinite leave of absence from the team last week, with Philadelphia GM Danny Briere refusing to elaborate on the circumstances of his departure.

A woman sued Hockey Canada in 2022, alleging she was sexually assaulted by eight members of Canada's junior team following the June 2018 event honoring their win at the world championships. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit, a subsequent probe revealing the organization possessed two secret slush funds to pay out claims on sexual assault and abuse.

London police launched an investigation into the matter in July 2022. The NHL quickly followed suit with its own inquest into the allegations, commissioner Gary Bettman pledging to publicly release its findings once the probe is complete. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in June the investigation was complete, but the NHL has yet to release any details that were uncovered, according to the AP.

Local authorities are set to provide an update on the charges and investigation on February 5th.