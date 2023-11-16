NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the league's stance on neck protection following the tragedy of Adam Johnson.

The NHL has increased its awareness and implementation of neck protection following the tragic death of Adam Johnson. Johnson suffered a fatal injury to the throat during a hockey game for the Nottingham Panthers. Gary Bettman provided a statement on the status of neck guards for players amid the raised concern for player safety.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman encourages neck protection

Bettman said he strongly encourages players to wear cut-proof neck protection but acknowledges that the NHL must work with the NHLPA before making any mandatory equipment changes, per Chris Johnston.

Some believe the NHL should have a greater sense of urgency to mandate neck protection, while others believe it is the players' responsibility. Regardless, many players have already taken the initiative to wear neck guards.

Capitals winger TJ Oshie recognizes players' capacity to make their own choices. However, he highlights the noted importance of wearing protection after seeing the impact of the Adam Johnson tragedy.

“We're grown men…you can make your own choices. I made my choice for my kids. I want to stick around for 'em. I'm just trying to decrease the chance of injury,” Oshie said.

Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich has also started wearing a neck guard. The 25-year-old wants people at all levels of hockey to know that it is a safe and wise decision to wear protection.

“I saw how tough it was for everyone in our community and [Adam Johnson's family]…obviously you want to be safe, show kids that we're wearing them too and that it's fine to wear them. I feel better [while wearing a guard],” Perunovich previously explained.

It is good for the league to increase awareness and promote player safety. Garry Bettman and league partners will be sure to follow up on any changes in requirements.