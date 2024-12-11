Paul Bissonnette is usually in the news for his various hockey takes, but he's found himself the subject of attention as of late for a completely different reason. That's because back in November, Bissonnette found himself involved in a fight with six men attacking him after an incident took place at a restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Bissonnette stepped in to attempt to diffuse a situation between angry patrons and the dining staff at a restaurant, which resulted in the men attacking the former NHL winger. Despite the fact he was outnumbered six-to-one, Bissonnette did not back down, and he fired off an NSFW post on social media after clips of the fight surfaced online.

“This is the worst of it I took after I knock out that inbred William Carroll f*** before we pass the dumpster. It was never going to be a fair fight. Let the games begin. Ate some boot f***s to the head & jaw but wouldn’t change a thing. F*** the Scottsdale Six. This ain’t over,” Bissonnette said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the video of the incident.

Expand Tweet

Paul Bissonnette not backing down from his attackers

Bissonnette went toe-to-toe with these guys in the heat of the moment, so it shouldn't be a surprise he's still going at them now that the dust has settled. Each of the six men have been arrested, with one of the suspects, Sean Daley getting indicted for “engaging in violent and disruptive behavior and causing injury to Bissonnette while his capacity to resist was impaired,” according to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

As we can see with this response, Bissonnette is still fired up about this incident, and chances are he will be looking to find a way to get these guys back in the future. For now, though, he will continue his work with the NHL on TNT crew, while also hosting his popular podcast “Spittin' Chiclets.”