Not too long ago, NHL on TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette was the target of an assault by six people in Arizona. Bissonnette, the host of the Spittin Chiclets podcast, has had quite a sense of humor about the incident. Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand even joked about the incident to his face before a game on November 29.

Marchand fired the first salvo, but it did not go unanswered. The Bruins played the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night with the game being broadcast on TNT. Bissonnette took the time to fire back at Marchand for his earlier jokes. And he did so in a way only “Biz Nasty” knew how. He proclaimed the Boston veteran “suspended” in a humours parody of the NHL's player safety department.

Marchand and Bissonnette then spoke directly to each other after the skit aired. Bissonnette took aim at Marchand's lack of power play success this year. He noted that Marchand scored just one power-play goal in 27 games entering Wednesday's contest. Marchand, meanwhile, provided a defense for his jab before facing the Blackhawks.

Brad Marchand punishes Blackhawks as Bruins win

Brad Marchand and the Bruins did not score a power play goal on Wednesday night. However, he did put on quite the performance for Paul Bissonnette and everyone watching. He scored two goals — both in the second period — to help Boston claim a 4-2 victory over the Blackhawks.

Chicago opened the scoring thanks to Alex Vlasic's first of the season. However, Morgan Geekie scored later in the first to bring the score level heading into the second period. Marchand then scored twice to give the Bruins a huge two-goal lead. Chicago scored another goal to make things interesting. But Geekie found the back of the net again to put things out of reach.

The Bruins move to 14-11-3 on the season and are winners of three straight games. Moreover, Boston is 5-2-0 since firing Jim Montgomery as head coach. Montgomery led the team to a historic 65-win season back in 2022-23, but seemed to have lost the locker room. Montgomery has since been hired by the St. Louis Blues.

Marchand and the Bruins are playing great hockey as of late. And they may be establishing themselves as a playoff contender again. Boston receiving more primetime national games could see a continuation of this hilarious back-and-forth between the Bruins captain and Bissonnette.