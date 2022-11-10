By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

PK Subban wasted no time moving onto the next chapter of his life.

The former New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens defenseman will be joining ESPN’s hockey team as a broadcaster and studio analyst after signing a 3-year deal Thursday morning, according to a tweet from Athletic staff writer Sean Shapiro.

“I’ve known for a few weeks now,” Subban said in an ESPN release. “It’s been tough to have known when I was going to do that and just kind of keep it close to the chest.

“But I’m excited now that we’re now here. I had done some work last postseason and it was great. I enjoyed working with the producers and everybody.”

Contributing to ESPN’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage and the potential of making appearances on “First Take” proved to be major factors in his decision to sign with the cable sports channel, Subban added. ESPN’s Senior Vice President for Production and Remote Events Mark Gross said Subban’s experience and hockey knowledge adds even more needed experience to the networks group of analysts and beyond.

“P.K. brings a fresh perspective to his analysis, having recently retired from the game,” Gross said. “He also draws on much more than just his experience on the ice, which gives him a unique, fun perspective that fans will love.”

The eight-year, $72 million post-rookie deal Subban signed with Montreal expired at the start of the offseason, making him a free agent for the first time in the 33-year-old’s career. Since signing his extension, Subban scored 73 goals and earned 300 points in 550 games. The three-time All Star won the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the best defenseman in 2013 after recording 38 points in 42 games.

Subban made a total of just above $78 million during his 13 seasons in the NHL, including just below $52 million in salary and about $25.7 million in signing bonus money.