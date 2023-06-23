With the NHL already expanding to Las Vegas and Seattle in the past six years, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith believes that Salt Lake City should be the next hockey expansion city.

“I think, for a whole host of reasons, we're not only ready, but hockey would thrive here the same it has in Seattle and also in Vegas,” Smith told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun on Wednesday.

“There's just no question in my mind about that…Everything is close. We're the fastest-growing state. We're the youngest state. You look at our Utah Jazz, we sold out like 240 straight games in the NBA with three different makeups of a team, right? The fans, when they go in, they go in. We're starting to see this massive movement toward in-person sports, and I think it's definitely on the rise, and I'm really intrigued with hockey.”

Smith told LeBrun he's been in contact with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly, expressing his sincere desire to bring a team to Utah. The billionaire also tweeted back in April that bringing hockey to the state is “in motion.”

“From my standpoint, we have a huge opportunity to build something unique. And I think hockey is a big catalyst for that. I think we can create an experience that's both incredible for the NBA and for hockey,” Ryan Smith continued.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A Salt Lake City NHL team could potentially share Vivint Arena with the Jazz, which could seat 14,000 spectators for hockey events; the LA Kings have already played preseason games at the venue. Smith also told LeBrun that the city will need a new arena within the next two decades.

Smith became the majority owner of the Utah Jazz in 2020, and bought Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer in 2022 along with New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers owner David Blitzer.

If the Arizona Coyotes don't find a long-term solution after a vote to approve a new entertainment district was shot down, the franchise could be on the move. And if that happens, Salt Lake City seems to have the structure in place to be a frontrunner for a National Hockey League team.

“If you build it,” Ryan Smith said, “they will come.”