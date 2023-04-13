The St. Louis Blues travel to the Dallas Stars in the final game of the season for each team. Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Blues-Stars prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

This will be the last game of the season for the Blues. They will finish in the bottom 11 of the league no matter what. With 81 points on the season, the Blue can finsih anywhere from 8th worst to 11th worst after the game Thursday night. In the last 10 games, the Blues are 5-4-1, but they have lost their last two.

The Stars are sitting first in the Central division coming into this game. They need to win if they want to finish first in the division. Dallas is one point ahead of the Avalanche. Colorado has two games remaining and if they win both, the Stars will finish second in the division. This why the Stars are in a must win scenario.

These two teams played each other Wednesday night in St. Louis. The Stars took home the win 5-2 after scoring three third period goals. Wyatt Johnston netted two goals for Dallas while Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin each scored a goal of their own. The Stars only allowed 18 shots on net for the game. For St. Louis, Robert Thomas and Jakub Vrana were the goal scorers.

Here are the Blues-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Blues-Stars Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-110)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Blues vs. Stars

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Blues Could Cover The Spread

St. Louis only took 18 shots in their last game against Dallas. They need to find a way to put more pucks on net as their shot total Wednesday was 10 less than their season average. When the Blues put shots on net, they score. They are third in the NHL in shooting percentage. Jordan Kyrou leads the team in goals, so the Blues will be leaning on him in this one.

Jordan Binnington will be getting the start in net for St. Louis. In April, Binnington is allowing just 2.70 goals per game. St. Louis will need him to have another good game if the Blues want to end their season on a win.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars are the fifth best goaltending team in the NHL. They allow only 2.65 goals per game. Jake Oettinger is expected to start in net for Dallas in this one. He is having a great season as he is fifth in record, seventh in goals allowed per game, and ninth in save percentage. With him in net, the Stars have a great chance at ending the season with a win.

St. Louis allows 3.67 goals per game this season, good for fifth worst in the NHL. Dallas is top 10 in scoring themselves. The Stars have a good chance to put up another five goal night. Jason Robertson leads the team with 46 goals and 109 points. Dallas will need him to have a good game if they want any chance at securing the top seed in the Central division.

Final Blues-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars need this win. They are coming off a 5-2 win Wednesday night in St. Louis and they should have the same kind of game Thursday night. Expect the Stars to come out aggressive and on a mission to win.

Final Blues-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (-110), Over 6.5 (+100)