The St. Louis Blues are on the west coast taking on the Los Angeles Kings. Check out our NHL odds series as we give a Blues-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Blues are winding down a somewhat disappointing season. They are expected to be officially eliminated from the playoffs soon, but should still strive to end the season strong. They have a total of 72 points on the season, putting them 13 points back from the second wild card spot. In its last game, St. Louis scored six goals en route to a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The Kings are enjoying a good season, but the Las Vegas Golden Knights are pulling away from them for first place in the Pacific division. They have 94 points on the season, putting them three points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers. They want that home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, so these last 10 games are still very important. Last time out, Los Angeles beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1.

Both these teams are coming off a game Saturday night. They have faced each other twice already this season, and the Kings have taken both games.

Why The Blues Could Cover The Spread

The Blues have been enjoying a lot of success in their last 10 games. They are sixth in the league with 3.9 goals per game in that span. Jordan Kyrou has five goals in his last 10 games, but St. Louis has also gotten production from some unlikely scorers. Sammy Blais has just eight goals this season, but six have come in the last 10 games and Jakub Vrana has the six goals in that timeframe as well.

This production from some unexpected players is always welcome, but also takes some pressure off first-line players. Vrana gets less than 20 minutes per game on the ice, but is clearly making it count.

Joel Hofer will be in net for St. Louis Sunday night. He has started just four games this season, but won three of them. He’s allowing less than two goals per game and has a save percentage over .940, including one shutout. The Kings have a strong attack, and Hofer will need to have his best game of the season if the Blues want to keep this within a goal.

St. Louis has struggled a bit on the road this season. But if they can keep scoring like they have been, the Blues can keep this one close.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings can definitely keep up with the Blues attack. They are one spot ahead of St. Louis with 4.0 goals per game in their last 10 games. Kevin Fiala may not be suiting up for this one, but Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe are more than capable and will be the ones to step up in his absence. Viktor Arvidsson is also a guy to keep an eye on. He has four goals in his last four games, and the Blues do not want him ripping shots at the net. The Kings will have a tough challenge trying to score on Hofer, but if they are aggressive on the attack, they should be able to continue putting up goals.

The Kings have allowed more than two goals just once in their last 10 games. Los Angeles’ defense has been outstanding. Allowing less than two goals per game in their last 10 games, the Kings will need another strong performance against the Blues. Phoenix Copley will be in net for Los Angeles. He is 22-4-3 and allows just 2.61 goals per game. Copley will need to be his sharpest Sunday night as the Blues have been scoring in bunches lately.

The Kings are 24-9-4 on home ice, and give up less than three goals per game. They are much stronger when playing in Los Angeles. If the Kings play how they usually do at home, and keep up their strong game plan against St. Louis, they should have no problem winning and covering the spread.

Final Blues-Kings Prediction & Pick

These two teams have been scoring at will lately. However, the Kings just score a little more. Expect a higher scoring game, but the Kings to win by two.

Final Blues-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -1.5 (+112), Over 6.5 (-115)