Could we have a possible future Stanley Cup showdown on our hands tonight? The record-chasing Boston Bruins will put their elite record on the line as they head on down to the Lone Star State to do battle with the Dallas Stars. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Bruins-Stars prediction and pick will be revealed.

In hot pursuit of the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens who were able to record an unthinkable 132 total points during the regular season, this year’s top point-getters in the Boston Bruins come into tonight’s game hoping that they can snap out of a recent winning drought that has seen them secure only one victory in their previous five games combined. Nevertheless, the 39-8-5 Bruins have been the team to beat all year and have posted an impressive 17-6-2 record away from home in their 52 games played.

As for the Stars, Dallas reigns supreme in the Central Division Standings with 70 points that include a gaudy 30-14-10 record overall on the season. Also coming off a loss, the Stars are hopeful they can shale of the shortcomings that took place against the Lightning and use that to motivate them in front of their home crowd later this evening.

Here are the Bruins-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Bruins-Stars Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+205)

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-260)

Over: 5.5 (-105)

Under: 5.5 (-115)

How To Watch Bruins vs. Stars

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+/Hulu

Time: 8;30 ET/5:30 PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

After going down in defeat at home in regulation for only the second time all season, Boston heads back out on the road licking their wounds a bit. For all teams in hockey, at some point, you are bound to endure some sort of slump, even with squads like the Bruins.

Nevertheless, one of the many things that the Bruins excel at happens to be making other teams’ desperation be at an all-time high throughout the course of regulation. Whether it is an early score that puts Boston on top early or killing off an absurd 85% of opponent’s power-play attacks, the Bruins are as fundamentally sound as they come which makes them extremely difficult to beat night in and night out.

In addition to rarely making self-inflicting mistakes, the Bruins will most likely look to suffocate the Stars’ offensive attack by serving out an abundant amount of hits while making them fight for every loose puck. So far this season, Boston has remained as one of the more physical teams throughout hockey as they aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty in critical moments.

Not to mention, but if there is one skater that the Stars may find it difficult to account for, it will be right-winger David Pastrnak. In fact, only Conor McDavid has scored more goals than Pastrnak as Boston’s leading scorer should make his presence felt from the opening face-off of this one.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

Certainly, the Stars are no slouches themselves, as they definitely have what it takes to treat their home arena with a spread-covering victory over the cream of the crop of the NHL. In order to pull this off, relying on some of the top skaters within this roster will prove to be an absolute must. Few players have experience as fruitful of a season as Dallas left-winger Jason Robertson. A first-time All-Star this season, Robertson possesses the type of skill set that can inflict some damage upon a Bruins defense that only surrenders 2.12 goals per game. Fresh off of getting blanked in points against the Tampa Bay Lightning, don’t be surprised if Robertson comes out with his hair on fire en route to a big-time performance. All in all, the Stars will need it more than ever.

Other than the fact that Robertson will need to be on his A-game if Dallas has any plans to send Boston packing on a sour note, the most important aspect of this heavyweight matchup will happen to fall on the shoulders of goalie Jake Oettigner. Having not suited up for play since Feb. 8th in which he recorded 38 saves in a win versus Minnesota, Oettinger is once again expected to start in net to the delight of Stars fans everywhere.

When the 24-year-old net-minder is at the top of his game, few opposing skaters are able to get anything past him. Throughout the course of the season, Oettinger has posted top-five rankings in goals-against allowed, save percentage, and even shutouts. Simply put, Dallas’ golden ticket in covering the spread will be up to this young and talented goaltender.

Final Bruins-Stars Prediction & Pick

Serving as one of the more exciting and intriguing NHL showdowns on the Tuesday night schedule, this one has all there makings to be a good one. However, it will end up being the Stars who find a way to cover the spread at home as the Bruins are playing far too inconsistent to win my multiple scores on the road.

Final Bruins-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars +1.5 (-260)