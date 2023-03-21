Two Pacific Division foes meet as the Calgary Flames visit the Anaheim Ducks. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Ducks prediction and pick.

The Flames enter the game just four points behind Winnipeg for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. With only one game left against the Jets, wins against bottom-dwelling teams such as Anaheim are a must. They come in off two losses though, including an 8-2 drubbing at the hands of the Los Angeles Kings last night. Anaheim comes in off a loss of their own, 2-1 to the Canucks. They are in the fifth game of a home stand where they have managed just one win so far.

Here are the Flames-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Flames-Ducks Odds

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+112)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Flames vs. Ducks

TV: ESPN+

Stream: NHLPP / ESPN+

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Why The Flames Could Cover The Spread

The Flames have trouble finishing games on the road so far this year. They have 15 wins and 11 losses in regulation, but what is really hurting their playoff chances is the 11 losses in overtime they have taken on the road. Winning four of those 11 puts them in a playoff position right now, but at the same time, missing overtime in four of those 11 takes them almost completely out of the hunt.

Leading scorer Tyler Toffoli seems to be starting to get hot. He has had three goals in the past three games, after going with only one goal in seven games prior to that. Toffoli has been a streaky scorer at times this year, with multiple five-plus game stretches without a goal, and then four or five in a few games. If he can make this his best streak of the year, Calgary can make a run at a playoff spot.

To do so, he is going to need the help of Elias Lindholm. Lindholm leads the team in assists and has had six assists in the past six games. Like Toffoli, the assists come in bunches. Prior to this streak, he went seven games without getting one. Getting them going together is key to the goal-scoring output for Calgary, which is 19th in the NHL.

Dan Vladar is expected to be in the net tonight, after coming in for mop-up duty against the Kings. He allowed two goals in 13 shots last night and has not been stellar as of late. After a great January in which he won all five of his starts, he has lost four of five since. If he can get that save percentage back to where it was, Calgary does well enough in stopping shots on goal for them to get the win.

Why The Ducks Could Cover The Spread

While the Flames just gave up eight goals, going against the Ducks may be a nice reprieve. They are third to last in the NHL, averaging 2.57 goals per game. This is not just a problem when it comes to even-strength situations, as they are the second-worst team in the NHL when it comes to converting on the power play. Going down a man is not an option for the Ducks, as they sit as the fourth-worst team in the NHL in the penalty kill. The Flames’ power play unit is not great, but it is sitting at 19.6%, good for 22nd in the NHL.

Anaheim just beat the Flames in Calgary as well. John Gibson gave them great goaltending in the game, saving 36 of 37 shots he faced. Gibson has been a bright spot for this Ducks team this year overall and is expected between the pipes tonight. Anaheim also made the most of its shots. They scored three goals on just 18 shots on the night, with Max Comtois getting a goal and an assist. This is not a normal formula for most teams, but it works for Anaheim.

Recently, goaltending has been a major part of any win for the Ducks, but shooting has not. In their last seven wins, the Ducks have been outshot in five of them. This includes a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes in which they were outshot 53-16. Shooting efficiency and goaltending are the keys to a Ducks victory. With Gibson in the net, they have more than a chance.

How the Flames rebound after short rest is going to be key to this game. They have played on back-to-back nights eight times prior to this. They won the first game only twice, and only one time won both. In the other six, they are 3-3 in the second game, including a win over Anaheim. Calgary has shown they can rebound this season after a loss including a major one. After the team’s only other more than three-goal loss, they won the next night.

Final Flames-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Flames -1.5 (+112)