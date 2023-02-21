What’s more exciting than some inter-conference play on your Tuesday evening? As soon as you get off of work, kick up your feet and relax to this diaper dandy as the Philadelphia Flyers make a business trip to Edmonton to take on the Oilers. It is time to check out our NHL odds series where our Flyers-Oilers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Although the Flyers were finally able to snap their long and grueling four-game losing streak by defeating the Calgary Flames 4-3 during their western Canada road trip, their record still sits under .500 at 23-25-10 and will need a minor miracle to return to postseason play for the first time since the 2023 campaign.

As for the Oilers, Edmonton was left with a bad taste in their mouth as they squandered a 3-0 lead on the road in Colorado and ultimately gave up six goals after the opening period and lost in overtime 6-5. Despite receiving the point by lasting regulation, the Oilers would like to avoid a similar situation then the one that has plagued them during a four-game losing streak.

Here are the Flyers-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Flyers-Oilers Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (+110)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-134)

Over: 7 (+108)

Under: 7 (-132)

How To Watch Flyers vs. Oilers

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

Why The Flyers Could Cover The Spread

Remarkably, the Flyers often can do no wrong when it comes to covering the spread as they have posted a phenomenal 38-2o record ATS and have certainly made bettors some good money over the course of the season. Alas, if Philadelphia is going to continue down on this torrid stretch, then making the most of their opportunities when in possession of the puck will prove to be critical.

On paper, the Oilers boast one of the top offenses in the league, but it is their goaltending and defensive abilities that is clearly their Achilles heel. Without a doubt, this means that the Flyers may find themselves having to get into an offense shootout given the fact that Edmonton can score at a hectic pace.

The good news is that the Oilers have given up a whopping 22 goals during their four-game losing skid as this matchup could serve as the perfect “get right” game for a Flyers offense that is among the bottom of the NHL in scoring. In fact, it is extremely difficult for this team of late to score at least three goals in a game as they will need to be reliant on other scorers with top skater Travis Konecny sidelined with an upper-body injury.

Obviously, does goalie Carter Hart have enough gas in the tank to slow down this ferocious Oilers offensive attack? Hart did not start against the Flames, as the hope is that the extra day of rest can help clear the goalie’s head after surrendering four goals in back-to-back games.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

While a multitude of goals certainly makes for exciting hockey, it often does not guarantee wins at a consistent rate. Unfortunately, Edmonton has had to learn this the hard way as their four-game losing streak has seen them not only slide in the Western Conference standings, but they have also lost a sense of confidence on the defensive side of the ice.

Regardless, whenever a team like the Oilers are scoring close to four goals per contest, it is only a matter of time that Edmonton is able to return to the win column. With desperation at an all-time high, this is the one thing that is going for them, as the Oilers remain as one of the more swift and dynamic skating units from line to line that hockey has to offer. More specifically, Edmonton loves to dominate the power-play, as their 31% conversion rate with the extra man is often a near guarantee for a score. If the Oilers can take advantage of some critical mistakes by the Flyers that result in penalties, expect Edmonton to pay in a big way.

It is quite baffling how poor the Oilers have been on defense this season, as their ongoing struggles have carried over past the All-Star Break and have hurt them largely. Still, Edmonton will be going up against one of the worst offenses from a statistical standpoint in the Flyers this evening, and if they do not show some sort of improvement versus a lackluster Philly attack, then the panic button may be pressed multiple times. Clearly, this game falls on the shoulders of Edmonton’s shaky goaltending and defense which tends to impersonate Swiss cheese when on the ice. While there is talent there, being able to execute will be key.

Final Flyers-Oilers Prediction & Pick

At first glance, the Oilers are the far more talented team and must avoid shooting themselves in the foot if they want to cover. Although Philadelphia has been rock-solid with their record against the spread, expect Edmonton to pull away late.

