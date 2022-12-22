By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Winnipeg Jets will head to Beantown to face off with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Tuesday. Defenseman Josh Morrissey led the Jets with a goal and an assist. Additionally, Kyle Connor produced two goals and an assist. Goalie David Rittich made 35 saves, preventing the Sens from making any headway. Significantly, Winnipeg scored three goals in the first period. The Jets also needed 24 shots throughout the game. Ultimately, they failed on their only powerplay chance. The Jets blocked 16 shots.

The Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers 7-3 on Tuesday. Patrice Bergeron produced two goals and two assists, while Brad Marchand distributed three helpers. Meanwhile, Brandon Carlo had a goal and an assist while Taylor Hall produced two apples. Likewise, David Pastrnac scored his 21st goal, while Hampus Lindholm added two assists. Goalie Linus Ullmark stopped 36 shots from going in. Amazingly, the Bruins led 4-0 at one point.

The Jets have gone 7-3 over their past 10 games. Moreover, they are 9-5-1 on the road, but 6-3-1 over their previous 10 road games. The Bruins are 7-2-1 at home. Likewise, they are 17-0-2 at the TD Garden but 8-0-2 over the last 10 home games. The Bruins are 7-1-2 over the last 10 games against the Jets, including a sweep last year. Consequently, the Bruins beat the Jets 3-2 at home and 4-2 on the road.

Here are the Jets-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Jets-Bruins Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-134)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+110)

Over: 6 (-114)

Under: 6 (-108)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets have succeeded this year and are quietly making headway in the Central Division. Moreover, they are making a case for themselves thanks to special seasons by some players.

Morrissey has six goals and 32 assists, and one goal on the powerplay. Likewise, Connor has 15 goals and 23 assists, with three markers on the extra-man attack. Pierre-Luc Dubois has 15 goals and 22 assists, including six tallies on the powerplay. Additionally, Mark Scheiffele has 19 goals and eight assists, including six powerplay conversions. Blake Wheeler has nine goals and 17 assists.

Goaltending and defense has excelled this season. Ultimately, Connor Hellebuyck is 16-7-1 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928 with three shutouts.

The Jets are 11th in goals, seventh in shooting percentage, and 11th on the powerplay. Additionally, Winnipeg ranks fourth in goals allowed and fifth on the penalty kill.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can clamp the pressure on the Bruins early in the game. Significantly, the best way to take the Bruins out is to score on them early and not allow the Boston crowd to get into the game.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are having a magical season. Stunningly, they still have not lost a game in regulation at the TD Garden. The Bruins continue to perform at an elite level, and they are ramping it up throughout their top three lines.

Pastrnac continues to showcase elite skills. “Pasta” has excelled with 21 goals and 22 assists, including 10 powerplay goals. Meanwhile, Taylor Hall has shuffled through the top three lines and is currently on a hot streak. Hall has 13 goals and 14 assists, including three tallies on the extra-man attack. Significantly, Hall has scored 10 goals over five games. Bergeron has 12 goals and 14 assists, with five markers on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Marchand has nine goals and 17 assists, including six on special teams. David Krejci has 10 goals and 14 assists, with three on the extra-man attack.

The Bruins have one of the best offenses in the NHL. Ultimately, they rank second in goals fenced. The Bruins also are fifth in the NHL in shooting percentage. Likewise, they are third on the powerplay.

But the Bruins also are seeing a sensational season from Ullmark. Significantly, Ullmark is 18-1-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937. His play has helped the Bruins keep their near-perfect record at home.

The Bruins are the best team in the NHL at goals allowed, showcasing how difficult it is to score on them. Likewise, they are the best team in the NHL on the penalty kill, clamping down on teams when they have the advantage.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they continue to execute their gameplan and smother opponents. Additionally, Boston must prevent Winnipeg from utilizing their speed to strike fast.

Final Jets-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Bruins have slowed down recently, but they are still winning games. Consequently, the Bruins can win this and likely will. But the Jets will keep it close and cover the spread, possibly taking the game into overtime.

Final Jets-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-134)