By Rexwell Villas · 4 min read

The Edmonton Oilers come to La La Land this Monday to kick off a four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings got the better of Edmonton last November, so they will be looking to strike again at the expense of Connor McDavid and company. The Oilers have zero plans of getting torched again by Los Angeles, though, so expect fireworks when these two Pacific division rivals lock horns Monday night. With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Oilers-Kings prediction for this showdown scheduled at 10:30 PM ET.

Here are the Oilers-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Oilers-Kings Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-260)

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+205)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Oilers-Kings

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:30 ET/7:30 PT

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers let an opportunity to score a major victory last Saturday escape when they fell prey to reigning Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche at home in a 3-2 overtime loss. Edmonton had a 2-0 lead entering the final period of that contest but could not hold on to that cushion, allowing the Avs to score three unanswered goals the rest of the way.

That loss gave the Oilers a disappointing 1-2-1 record to end a four-game homestand. However, it can also be interpreted as a good sign for things to come for Edmonton, as the Oilers have won six of their last seven games following a contest in which they failed to net more than two goals. But make no mistake about it, the Oilers are a lethal offensive team. They are fourth in the NHL overall with 3.51 goals per game. They are only one of four teams so far in the 2022-23 NHL regular season averaging at least 3.5 goals per contest.

A big reason why the Oilers are generating that much offense is their dangerous power-play attack which is the best in the entire league, thus far. The Oilers are the only team with a power-play success rate (32.21%) better than 30%. They should be licking their chops over the prospect of victimizing the Kings on the man advantage. The Oilers went scoreless in their only power-play shift in their 3-1 home loss to Los Angeles way back in November, but that’s not a reason to fade Edmonton’s special teams for this Oilers-Kings game.

For one, the Kings actually are among the worst in the NHL in penalty-killing. They are snuffing just 72.3% of opposing power-play attacks –fifth-worst overall. In addition to that, the Kings have allowed a total of 14 power-play goals on 49 chances by their opponents in their last 13 games. Meanwhile, the Oilers have gone 4-for-12 on the power play in their last three outings.

Edmonton hits the ice Monday night with a 4-1 record in their last five games in enemy territory. The Oilers have also won in five of their last six trips to Hollywood.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

After absorbing a 5-2 home loss at the hands of the Boston Bruins last Thursday, the Kings picked up their crown in the next game by demolishing the Las Vegas Golden Knights on the road, 5-1. Now, they’re back home to host an opponent they have already solved earlier this season, as mentioned above. When the Kings humbled Connor McDavid and the Oilers in the previous meeting, they won the possession battle by a wide margin, recording 32 shots on goal to just 23 by Edmonton. It helped that they didn’t give the Oilers much of a chance on the power play, which is a major key for Los Angeles in this Monday night’s Oilers-Kings showdown.

The Kings will have to play with more discipline against the Oilers, who love to take advantage of opposing special teams. Los Angeles checks out as the better possession team than Edmonton, so as long as the Kings keep the game at even strength, they should be fine versus the Oilers.

On the season, the Kings are ninth in the NHL with a 51.7 even-strength CF% while the Oilers are just 17th with a 50.04 CF%. When the Oilers collapsed against Colorado, it was largely because they couldn’t solve the Avalanche at even strength. The Oilers could suffer the same fate in this upcoming rematch versus Los Angeles, which is riding the hot pads of goalie Phoenix Copley. The 30-year-old Copley turned away 19 of 20 shots faced against the Golden Knights and has posted a 2-1-0 record with a .950 saves percentage over his last three appearances between the pipes for the Kings.

Trevor Moore, who dominated the Oilers with a hat-trick in November, is currently on the injured reserve, but the Kings, who are 5-1 in their last six games against a team with a winning record, will have other quality options to source offense from. Phillip Danault has six goals over the last 10 Los Angeles games while Kevin Fiala has four goals and four assists over that same stretch.

Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings will keep the Oilers at bay by avoiding penalties just like they did in the first meeting with Edmonton. Taking Los Angeles to win and cover the spread in this Oilers-Kings matchup.

Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Kings -1.5 (+205)