The San Jose Sharks travel north of the border to take on the Vancouver Canucks in a Pacific division matchup. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a prediction and a pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The San Jose Sharks are the second-worst team in the league. With a record of 19-37-15, the Sharks have accumulated just 53 points. Luckily they are on the road for this game as just six of their wins have come on home ice. Last time out, San Jose had a three-goal second period but failed to score in the third period. This allowed the Edmonton Oilers to come back and eventually beat the Sharks in overtime.

The Vancouver Canucks have a record of 31-34-5 on the season, netting them 67 points. Mathematically, they have not yet been eliminated from the playoffs, but it will happen soon. Vancouver has been playing well lately, though. They have won seven of their last games and scored wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, and Los Angeles Kings in those games. Last time out, the Canucks dropped a close one to the Las Vegas Knights 4-3.

This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Canucks have won all three, but two of those games went to overtime.

Here are the Sharks-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Sharks-Canucks Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-150)

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 6.5 (-144)

Under: 6.5 (+116)

How To Watch Sharks vs. Canucks

TV: NBC Sports California, SportsNet Canada

Stream: ESPN+, SportsNet Now

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Sharks Could Cover The Spread

San Jose is led by Erik Karlsson and Logan Couture. Couture has 11 points in 10 games this month while has 10 points this month. The Canucks have been playing well defensively in recent games, but the Sharks seem to know how to score against them. San Jose scores over three goals a game against Vancouver this season. Shark skaters will need to be their sharpest and keep up with the Canucks in this one.

The Canucks are last in the league in save percentage. They are the only team below .885 and just one of four teams below .890. San Jose needs to get their shots off in this game. If the Sharks can find a way to shoot the puck on net, they will find themselves with three or four goals on the night.

Why The Canucks Could Cover The Spread

The Canucks are in the top half of the league in scoring. They score 3.30 goals per game. San Jose is one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to preventing goals. The Sharks give up 3.78 goals per game. In the last ten games, San Jose has given up 4.8 goals per game. Vancouver needs to be aggressive on the attack and get their shots off. The Canucks have two players with over 30 goals and one more with 28. Elias Pettersson has played well for the Canucks this year as he is tied for eighth in the NHL in points. Pettersson and company should be able to have a good night against the Sharks.

San Jose is also in the bottom ten in scoring. They score just 2.86 goals per game and 2.4 in their last 10. This offensive struggle favors the Canucks as they have been really solid as of late. In Vancouver’s last ten games, they have allowed only 2.2 goals per game. There should not be much worry for the Canucks in this one on the defensive side of the ice.

Final Sharks-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Sharks have not been playing well at all for pretty much the entire year. Vancouver has picked up some steam lately, and they will have to keep it up at home. The Sharks do play better at home, but expect the home team to score a lot in this game and win.

Final Sharks-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (+125), Over 6.5 (-144)