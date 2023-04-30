Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The New York Rangers and the new jersey devils will play a pivotal Game 7, with the winner advancing to the second round to face the Carolina Hurricanes. We’re in New Jersey, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Rangers-Devils Game 7 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers defeated the Devils 5-2 in Game 6 to extend the series to a series-deciding Game 7. Now, the teams will battle in a game they have been dreaming about since childhood. Curtis Lazard struck first with a shot off the rebound to make it 1-0 Devils. However, the Rangers fought back when Chris Kreider redirected a shot from Mika Zibanejad to tie the game. Zibanejad got the next score when he batted a one-timer off a backhand pass from Kreider to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead. Next, Vladimir Tarasenko came off a pass from Kreider and rocketed a missile shot into the net to make it 3-1 Rangers. The Rangers gave themselves some insurance goals in the third, thanks to goals from Barclay Goodrow and Braden Schneider.

The Rangers finally got to Akira Schmid, who allowed five goals after only allowing three goals through three games. Meanwhile, Igor Shesterkin stopped 34 shots. The Devils won 53 percent of their faceoffs but could not make the most of it. Additionally, the Devils went 1 for 3 on the powerplay while the Rangers went 1 for 4 on their powerplay. The Rangers leveled 20 hits while the Devils had 14. Also, the Rangers blocked 21 shots.

The Rangers are 11-6 in their Game 7 history. Furthermore, they are 3-5 in Game 7 on the road. The Devils are 7-7 in their Game 7 history. Also, they are 3-2 in Game 7 at home.

Here are the Rangers-Devils Game 7 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Rangers-Devils Game 7 Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-265)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+215)

Over: 5.5 (+100)

Under: 5.5 (-122)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Devils Game 7

TV: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGS

Stream: NHL

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers finally answered the call after losing three games in a row. Ultimately, it looked bad for a while, and they seemed lost. But the Rangers found their way and came back after allowing the first goal.

Patrick Kane has one goal and five assists. Ultimately, he has contributed in many ways. But Kreider has six goals and three assists. Now, he has tied with Mark Messier for the most goals in potential elimination games. Tarasenko has three goals and one assist. Substantially, he came out when the Rangers needed him. Artemi Panarin has not shown up at all during these playoffs, and the Rangers dropped him to the third line. Unfortunately, he has yet to score a goal and has two assists. Adam Fox has not scored a goal, either. However, he has eight assists. Zibanejad has one goal and three assists. Now, he looks for more in Game 7.

Shesterkin is now 3-3 with a goals-against average of 1.79 with a save percentage of .939. Significantly, he found his groove again and will head into the Prudential Center with a chance to give the Rangers another Game 7 road victory for the second season in a row.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, they must play defense and not take penalties.

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils fell back into their bad habits in Game 6. Unfortunately, it hindered them, and they could not put the Rangers away. It sets up a pivotal Game 7 showdown, and they must figure it out.

Jack Hughes has three goals and one assist. Meanwhile, Nico Hischier has not scored a goal yet but has four assists. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton has one goal and two assists. Likewise, Erik Haula has three goals and two assists. The offense has struggled throughout the series and needs Hughes, Hamilton, Hischier, and Haula to contribute.

Schmid now is 3-1 with a goals-against average of 1.72 with a save percentage of .937. Significantly, we will see how he bounces back from his first bad performance of the postseason.

The Devils will cover the spread if they can score early and press the foot on the gas while getting their fans involved. Then, Schmid must stop more shots, and the defense must defend.

Final Rangers-Devils Game 7 Prediction & Pick

Game 7 is always fun. However, it provides a sad ending for someone. Expect the Rangers to show their postseason experience and have a big night in New Jersey. Therefore, the Rangers will advance while the Devils go home.

Final Rangers-Devils Game 7 Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: +1.5 (-265)