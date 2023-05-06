Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Dallas Stars will face the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 in the Emerald City. We are in Seattle sharing our NHL odds series, making a Stars-Kraken Game 3 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stars defeated the Kraken 4-2 in Game 2 to send the series back to Seattle in a 1-1 knot. Now, the Stars look to reclaim home-ice advantage and take at least one in the Emerald City.

The Stars scored first when Wyatt Johnson came off a rebound and plucked it into the net for a powerplay goal. Later, Evgeni Dadonov blew through the defense and executed a perfect wrap-around goal to make it 2-0. The Kraken clapped back when Tye Kartye blasted a wrist shot to cut the deficit to 2-1. Then, Joe Pavelski answered back when he came off a second effort and batted a rebound into the net for a powerplay goal to make it 3-1 Stars. The third period came, and Tyler Seguin redirected a slap shot into the net to make it 4-1 Stars. Next, the Kraken cut into the deficit when Jordan Eberle pulled off an amazing solo effort to blast a shot into the net. But the Kraken could not add any more goals and fell in this one.

Jake Oettinger made 25 saves in this one as the defense played efficiently. Meanwhile, Philipp Grubauer had 33 saves but allowed four goals. The Kraken won only 31 percent of their faceoffs, which affected their possession rate. Likewise, they went 0 for 1 on the powerplay while allowing the Stars to score on the extra-man attack. The Kraken blocked 13 shots, but it was not enough to prevent the Stars from scoring.

Here are the Stars-Kraken Game 3 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Stars-Kraken Game 3 Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+176)

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-215)

Over: 5.5 (-105)

Under: 5.5 (-115)

How To Watch Stars vs. Kraken Game 3

TV: Sportsnet and TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars found their groove in Game 2. Now, they must keep the momentum going. The Stars have continued their habits from the regular season, where they played better on the road than at home.

Roope Hintz is their best scorer, with five goals and eight assists. Also, Seguin has five goals and three assists. Max Domi has one goal and six assists. Additionally, he has four helpers in this series. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has not scored a goal but has delivered seven assists. Meanwhile, Pavelski has five goals and one assist, including four games in Game 1. But there is one player that has been notably absent in this series. Unfortunately, Jason Robertson has not scored any points in this series. He has two goals and five assists, all coming in the series against the Wild.

Oettinger has played a tighter style. Moreover, he is blocking off easy shots and making plays. Oettinger is 5-3 with a goals-against average of 2.31 with a save percentage of .921.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can steal the momentum early. Ultimately, they need Roberston to reemerge. Oettinger must continue to play well.

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken are having a great season. Significantly, they have pulled out the stops and are here in the second round after an amazing series with the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

Yanni Gourde is their top scorer, with two goals and six assists. Likewise, Eberle has three goals and three assists. Jaden Schwartz has three goals and three assists. Likewise, Justin Schultz has two goals and four assists. But the Kraken have had even-keel scoring among all their players. Moreover, no one is dominating the opportunities, and the Kraken are getting scoring from everyone. But they need these players to remain consistent to have a chance against the Stars. Furthermore, they need to score early.

Grubauer is trying to win with his new team. Also, he needs to make more stops. Grubauer is 5-4 with a goals-against average of 2.74 with a save percentage of .917. Ultimately, he must find ways to make stops and prevent the Stars from getting the jump on him.

The Kraken will cover the spread if they score early and feed off the crowd. Then, they must avoid taking penalties.

Final Stars-Kraken Game 3 Prediction & Pick

The Stars are poised to come out strong in Seattle. Therefore, expect them to confidently go into the Emerald City and make a statement. The Stars continue to show why they are one of the best road teams in the NHL.

Final Stars-Kraken Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+176)