Elias Lindholm was linked to the Boston Bruins long before he was traded from the Calgary Flames to the Vancouver Canucks during the 2023-24 season, and with the Swede unlikely to re-up in British Columbia, it makes sense that Don Sweeney and the B's front office would rekindle talks with his camp.

And that's exactly what is happening with mere days to go until free agency kicks off on July 1, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.

“Chatter over the Boston Bruins and their interest in signing soon-to-be unrestricted free agent centre Elias Lindholm is getting louder and louder,” the hockey insider reported shortly before the NHL Draft.

That comes just a day after TSN's Darren Dreger reported on ‘Insider Trading' that the pending unrestricted free agent forward would be going to the open market on Monday. Lindholm was sent from one Canadian club to another back in late January, in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, prospects Joni Jurmo and Hunter Brzustewicz, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round selection.

The defensive forward struggled offensively in Vancouver, putting up just 12 points in 26 regular-season games and averaging less than 18 minutes of ice time in the process. But he turned his game on in the postseason, amassing 10 points in just 13 contests as the Canucks came within one victory of advancing to the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2011.

Instead, Vancouver was beaten by the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7, and the Oil would go on to play another of those two rounds later that ended in crushing defeat.

For the Bruins, Lindholm seems like the perfect player to give a long-term contract around the $7.5-8 million AAV mark, which represents a significant raise from the $4.85 million he's been making for the last few seasons.

The former No. 5 overall pick will be getting a raise — regardless if that's with the Bruins or not — but he does seem like a strong fit in Massachusetts for the long-term.

Elias Lindholm would fit like a glove with Bruins

Although Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle both elevated their games admirably in the permanent absences of legends Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Bruins could really use more center depth.

And Lindholm fits the bill as a strong defensive player who can win key faceoffs and chip in offensively as well. He would probably look great with either of Brad Marchand or David Pastrnak on his wing.

Evolving-Hockey projects Lindholm will sign a seven-year pact with an AAV of $7.962 million, and with nearly $22 million in cap space available, Boston could certainly make it work.

Although there will be other suitors for Lindholm's services — he's one of the best forwards available on the open market, after all — the Bruins just do seem to have the inside track on this player.

We'll see if that's how it all pans out on July 1.