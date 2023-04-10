David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins made NHL history with their incredible 63rd win of the 2022-23 regular season on Sunday, becoming the first team in the league’s over 100 year history to achieve the feat.

Pastrnak has been electric all season for the B’s and led the way again, scoring a hat trick as the Bruins beat the Flyers 5-3 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It gave the sniper 60 goals on the season, only four behind league leader Connor McDavid.

“It’s been a lot of fun, I’m not going to lie,” Pastrnak said of the season, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “It’s been enjoyable, especially the group we have here. We obviously knew the stakes, and it’s definitely special to hit it in a game like this. Made history today in the biggest league in hockey.”

Boston entered the game tied in wins with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning, but after the victory, they now stand alone.

The win gives the Bruins 131 points on the season, which is within reach of the all-time single-season record of 132 points held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. With two games left in the campaign against the non-playoff bound Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens, another record has a great chance to fall before the postseason.

“I think they grasp the moment, because we’re talking about the history of the NHL and how long this league has been here,” Boston head coach Jim Montgomery said on Saturday, per Wyshynski. “I think they grasp it, like when [Wayne] Gretzky broke [Gordie] Howe’s record. Our group is aware of what we’re doing as a team.”

It’s truly been a dominant season for the 2022-23 Bruins, who have now clinched the President’s Trophy with the league’s best record and earned home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

They’re the fourth team in the NHL’s modern era to sit atop its division standings for the entire season, joining the 2008-09 San Jose Sharks, 1984-85 Oilers and 1977-78 Canadiens, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

It’s been a storybook season for David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins, but there’s still one goal left: a Stanley Cup.