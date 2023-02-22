The Boston Bruins are flying high at the top of the NHL and look like a lock to win the President’s Trophy. But, that doesn’t mean the team isn’t looking to bring in reinforcements at the trade deadline to help with a potential Stanley Cup run.

ESPN insider Emily Kaplan reported Wednesday that Boston could be looking to add a reinforcement at left defense and may even potentially move Chris Smith:

“The Bruins are plotting something potentially big. Other teams have told me that the Bruins have called asking whether they’d take Craig Smith ($3.1 million cap hit), which would help them clear space.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although Boston has monitored all of the big names, including Timo Meier, its biggest need is on left defense. Ideally, the Bruins can find somebody with size, and who can play with Charlie McAvoy — which would bump Matt Grzelcyk down in the rotation. They’ve been monitoring the Jakob Chychrun situation for a while. I have heard from multiple sources that the Bruins have had advanced talks on Columbus’ Vladislav Gavrikov but perhaps are waiting to do another transaction before they can consummate that trade. And if Gavrikov doesn’t work out, I believe they have contingency plans.”

Timo Meier would be a massive addition to the Bruins, a true star in this league who is just going to waste with the rebuilding San Jose Sharks. Vladislav Gavrikov is an intriguing option, too. He’s a proven defenseman who could fit in very nicely in Boston. Perhaps the organization can pull off a trade for him.

While the Bruins do have a very complete roster, it’s clear they’re not content. Anything less than a Cup would be deemed a failure.