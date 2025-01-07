ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames have been starting to falter after sticking around in the playoff race for most of the season. They've begun to lose to some of the league's bottom-tier teams, and they are in line to do it again when they face the surging Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. However, the Flames have reason to believe they can take care of the Ducks in this matchup, considering their success against them over the last ten games. Calgary has won eight of the previous ten meetings, including some convincing victories. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Ducks prediction and pick.

NHL Odds: Flames-Ducks Odds

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+185)

Moneyline: -140

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 6 (-105)

Under: 6 (-115)

How To Watch Flames vs. Ducks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Victory

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames won't take the Ducks lightly in this game after losing back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators and Utah Hockey Club. Calgary got back into a playoff spot after defeating the Vancouver Canucks last week but has given it back with those disappointing losses. It has been a challenging few weeks for the Flames, but they are still 4-4-2 over their last ten games after some overtime losses. The good news for Calgary is they were taking care of inferior opponents before the Predators and Utah games, which could be a good sign for their chances against Anaheim.

The Flames' goaltenders have been inconsistent this season, but Dustin Wolf has been the better puck-stopper. They are in the middle of another good stretch, as he and Dan Vladar combined for a 2.20 goals-against average and .917 save percentage over their last five appearances.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks have been one of the most surprising teams in the league over the past two weeks. Anaheim had a gauntlet of a schedule coming up, but they have been pulling off upsets left and right. The Ducks have won four of five games, including victories over the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets, and Tampa Bay Lightning. They nearly upset the Oilers again in that lone loss, dropping a 3-2 result. Anaheim was a +200 or higher underdog in three of those wins, but the oddsmakers gave them some respect as a +142 underdog against the Lightning. Is this Ducks run for real, or will they get returned to earth by the Flames?

The Ducks' goaltenders have been on their good stretch as Lukas Dostal receives the torch from John Gibson. The pair combined for a 2.40 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage over their past five appearances. The Ducks could have a low-scoring battle on their hands in this one.

Final Flames-Ducks Prediction & Pick

We have all been underestimating the Ducks over their recent run, expecting them to have a letdown against every superior opponent. The Ducks surprised us in every game, but this feels like a matchup where everyone will shift their attention to the Ducks, and they'll put up a poor effort. Take the Flames and their above-average goaltending to outlast the Ducks and win this game. It's only a matter of time before the Ducks stop making us eat our words.

Final Flames-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Flames ML (-135)