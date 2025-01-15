While there continues to be rampant speculation that the Calgary Flames could choose to move on from defenseman Rasmus Andersson, that's apparently not in the cards for Flames general manager Craig Conroy.

According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun in his latest “NHL Rumblings” piece for The Athletic, Conroy has informed Andersson that the speculation isn't real that that they'd even prefer extending him during the summer, via The New York Times.

“There’s no interest in trading him,” LeBrun wrote.

He continued:

“Why would they? They’re legitimately in a playoff race in the Western Conference, and Andersson’s contract has another year on it after this season. The Flames plan to try to extend Andersson this summer. There’s no guarantee they can get that done, but for the time being, they’ve got time on their side before crossing that bridge.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy has even talked to Andersson recently to make sure he knows the trade speculation is not real. The Flames want to keep some key veterans around as they continue their retool. They don’t want to tear it down. They see Andersson as one of those key veterans. At least for this season, that’s the plan.”

In 43 games played so far this season, Andersson has scored six goals while adding 12 assists; he and the Flames next play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has played his entire NHL career in Calgary

The Swedish native was selected by the Flames 53rd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, and has played his entire career with the Flames. He's only a pair of games away from reaching the 500-game plateau, and he's scored a total of 42 goals with 176 assists.

Additionally, he's added seven goals with seven assists in 27 career postseason games.

He's currently playing in the fifth year of a six-year contract with a cap hit of $4,550,000.